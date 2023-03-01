OKLAHOMA CITY — Drummond coach Brady Kokojan could put things into perspective after his Bulldogs fell to No. 1-ranked Caddo, 51-34 in the first round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament at the State Fair Arena.
The Bulldogs, 24-8, were making their first state tournament appearance ever, and their players could always say they had a chance to play in the “Big House” in the final season the tournament was being held there.
“This was a great experience for this group,” Kokojan said. “I told them they will remember this for the rest of their lives. I’m really proud of them.”
The unranked Bulldogs had beaten four ranked teams — No. 20 Southwest Covenant, No. 15 Arapaho-Butler, No. 11 Velma-Alma and No. 3 Vanoss — on their road to state. Drummond graduates only two seniors — Kelton Arnold and Blake Allen.
“I know 88 other schools who would have loved to be playing today,” Kokojan said. “Hopefully, the younger kids will have a chance to do this again. They know what it’s all about. They had to be pretty tough to get here.”
Caddo, 22-2, though, would end the Cinderella story behind D.J. Dill, who had 29 points after going 10 of 14 from the field, two of three from the three-point line and seven of nine from the line.
The Bruins were 19 of 32 from the field for 59.4% from the field. They were 11 of 16 in the first half in taking a 29-18 first half lead. Caddo was five of 11 from three-point range for 45.5% and 8 of 12 from the line for 66.7%.
“You don’t play against many teams with guys like him,” said Kokojan of Dill. “He’s a good player. We had a tough time guarding him. We were trying different things that didn’t work out.
“He hit some tough shots. You throw your hands up on something like that. It is what it is. That’s all you can do at the end of the day. It happens. There’s nothing to hang your head about.”
Colten Dillingham was the lone Bulldog in double figures with 17 points. He was eight of 17 from the field, one of six from three point and did not go to the line.
Drummond was 13 of 39 from the field for 33% and three of 16 from three-point range for 18.8%. They were five of 10 from the foul line for 50%.
“When you’re playing the No. 1 team in the state, it’s tough,” Kokojan said. “We fought, but we couldn’t get some baskets to go that could have helped us. They hit some tough shots. That happens.
“Colten had a solid game. They all had solid games. We just had trouble scoring. That and trying to stop the Dill kid made the differences at the end of the day.”
Drummond led twice — 3-0 when Dillingham opened the scoring with a trey and Tyler Norris hitting another three a few minutes later to make it 6-5. The Bulldogs would hit only one three the rest of the game.
Dill had 11 points to help Caddo to a 16-10 first quarter lead. The closest the Bulldogs could get in the second quarter was 18-12 after a basket by Dillingham.
Braylen Peters cut the lead to seven twice in the third quarter — 35-28 after a three with 2:50 remaining and 37-30 after hitting two free throws with just under two minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs only could score four points in the final period.
Peters had seven points while Norris and Arnold had three and Caden Ehardt and Aiden Jackson two.
“They played hard and they competed,” Kokojan said.
Caddo will face Seiling, which eliminated Liberty 59-51, at 6 p.m. Friday at the Arena. Kaden Manuel had 19 for the Wildcats, followed by Hudson Hamar with 15 and Brock Gore with 13.
