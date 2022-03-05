Caden Kitchens scored 25 points as defending Class 3A state champ Kingfisher routed Weatherford, 60-35 in the Class 4A Area I winners bracket finals Friday at Stride Bank Center.
The win qualified the Yellowjackets for their sixth straight state tournament.
They are expected to be the No. 1 seed when the pairings are drawn up Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Kitchens was joined in double figures by Xavier Ridenour with 11 and Maddox Mecklenburg with 10.
Kingfisher, 25-1, will take an 11-game winning streak into the state tournament.
The Yellowjackets were never seriously threatened.
Kitchens hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellowjackets a 35-18 halftime lead. He had 16 points at halftime. He scored 21 points to give Kingfisher a 49-27 advantage after three periods.
Kingfisher was able to empty its bench in the fourth, as the Yellowjackets continued to separate from the Eagles, who they had beaten 60-48 on Feb. 5.
Kingfisher coach Jared Reese told Skordle after the game his team made some adjustments from that earlier game. He felt the adjustments were able to confuse the Eagles early.
Reese told Skordle the Kingfisher press was the “team’s calling card.’’ He said this might be the best defensive team he has had with the Yellowjackets.
He told Skordle that Kitchens, while an effective recipient of the Yellowjackets offensive system, was able to set up his own shot several times.
Weatherford will face Douglass, a 79-74 winner over Tulsa Central in the losers bracket semifinals, at 8 p.m. Saturday for another state tournament berth at the Stride Bank Center.
