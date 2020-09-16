DCLA returns to field against C-D Wildcats

Deer Creek-Lamont, which had its first two games canceled due to COVID-19, finally gets to step on the field Friday when the Eagles visit Covington-Douglas for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats are 2-1 after a 46-0 mercy rule victory over Ringwood Friday.
“You feel badly for them and Coach (Justin) Schanbacher and all they have had to go through,’’ said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith. “It’s not an ideal situation for them. It’s going to be a major advantage for us having played three games as opposed to them having only one scrimmage.’’
The Wildcats have scored 52 or more points in a four-game winning streak over DCLA in the series, including a 72-24 win last season.
“They pretty much have the same personnel so we can gauge what they did last year and in the scrimmage film we have,’’ Smith said.
DCLA returns junior quarterback Palladin Compala, who threw for 1,292 yards last season.
“I’m very impressed with him,’’ Smith said. “He is a good competitor and gets after it. He throws the ball well and runs the offense well.’’
Schanbacher said his team is anxious to go against somebody else.
“They are hungry,’’ he said. “We’re looking forward to whoever we’re playing, but Covington-Douglas is a very good football team.’’
The Eagles did not practice the two weeks the school was in quarantine after a faculty member contracted the coronavirus. They were able to practice last week when the Eagles had an open date.
“It’s like starting over,’’ Schanbacher said. “We just hope we can stay clear of it the rest of the year.’’
C-D’s defense had its first shutout since 48-0 win over Bluejacket last season. They had three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Covington-Douglas is plus-12 in turnover margin after the offense has had back-to-back no turnover games.
Quarterback Weston Carl has thrown for five touchdowns. A.J, Kegin has rushed for five scores, while Christian Tarango and Parker Smith both have scored four times.
Covington-Douglas leads the series, 22-12.
Garber hosts Coyle
Garber will be out for revenge when the Wolverines host Coyle in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The Bluejackets have back-to-back 48-0 and 48-32 wins over the Wolverines, but they lost their COVID-19 delayed opener to Yale, 46-0 last week.
Longtime assistant Marcus Cooper has taken over from the retiring Shane Weathers. The Bluejackets, in a rebuilding year, are using the spread more but have kept the Weathers philosophy.
“They will run right at you,’’ said Garber coach Koy Hughes. “They are really athletic. They have given us trouble the last few years. We will have to play well to win.’’
Hughes called last week’s 64-14 rout of Depew last week “the best we have played since I’ve been back at Garber.’’
The Wolverines ran for 566 yards and had another 84 yards passing. Quarterback T.J. Bennett ran for three scores while Shawn Martin and Ty Chester had two.
“Carter Schovanec (fullback) had his best game of his career,’’ Hughes said. “He opened up some huge holes and our kids up front played really well. T.J. ran the option almost perfect and Martin, Chester and Nate Moore all were making great cuts.’’
David Nagel and Caleb Darst had pass interceptions.
Hughes said his team benefitted from having extra film sessions last week after the weather forced practices inside.’’
Coyle leads the series, 2-0.
Broncs visit Seiling
Kremlin-Hillsdale will be without versatile Kaden Stewart when the 1-2 Broncs visit 1-1 Seiling at 7 p.m. Friday.
Stewart, who has played tight end, guard, outside linebacker and defensive tackle, broke his hand in a 38-28 loss to Medford last week.
“That’s a pretty big loss,’’ said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. “We do have some depth on the offensive line. The others will need to step up.’’
The line has been solid for Kremlin-Hillsdale as the Broncs had a season-high 292 yards rushing against Medford with Nic Snodgrass scoring on runs of 23, 3 and 23 yards. The Broncs have not lost a fumble this season.
Kremlin-Hillsdale, though, couldn’t overcome an early 24-6 disadvantage but Severin was pleased with his team’s fight.
“The last couple of years that would have turned into a 52-6 rout,’’ Severin said. “Things started working better for us (cutting lead to 32-28), but we couldn’t stop them the last couple of times.’’
Seiling suffered heavy graduation losses from a team which beat the Broncs, 50-0 and 46-0 the last two years. Bryson Gore, who has been used at both quarterback and running back, has scored five touchdowns this season, including tallies of 60, 68 and 36 yards in a 40-12 rout of Okeene last week.
Seiling leads the series 7-1.
