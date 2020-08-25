LAMONT — For many observers it wasn't a matter of if, but when, the high school football season's slate of scheduled games may be impacted. For Deer Creek-Lamont High School, the answer came all too soon.
The Eagles' first two games of the high school football season have fallen victim to COVID-19. One DCLA faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the school into virtual learning and shutting down the football team's schedule for the next two weeks, starting with Thursday's scheduled home opener against Kremlin-Hillsdale and includes its Sept. 3 home game against Pond Creek-Hunter.
Eagles head coach Justin Schanbacher said he got word on Saturday. He said no students have tested positive.
"We were really looking forward to the start of the season," Schanbacher said on Monday. "We had great numbers and lively practices."
He said he was not sure how the school, which co-ops with Billings for football, would approach practices over the next two weeks. He said a meeting was planned for later on Monday to address that issue.
"We're going to do the best we can to keep players in shape," he said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed for the rest of the season. I feel really bad for the guys who weren't able to run track because of this and now, in their senior year, this is happening."
The Eagles are coming off a 1-9 season but with all but one player returning, were expected to be significantly improved.
Kremlin-Hillsdale head coach Tyler Severin said he was notified by Schanbacher on Sunday about DCLA's COVID-related cancelation and moved quickly to fill the suddenly open date.
The Broncs will now open the season at home at 6 p.m. Thursday against Hollis, a team that is playing an independent 8-man schedule after dropping down from 11-man football.
"I heard Hollis was looking for a game and I called them," Severin said, adding that the Broncs have gotten game film on Hollis.
"We watched a little film on them," Severin said on Monday. "They're an option team. They ran a lot of wishbone in 11-man."
Severin said he certainly understood Schanbacher's disappointment, while himself looking a little nervously to the future.
"It's just how it is nowadays," Severin said. "I'm afraid the way it is going, this may not be the last (of possible cancelations)."
Pond Creek-Hunter coach Dave Kerr said his team right now is looking at its options following the cancelation of its game on Sept. 3 at DCLA.
Kerr said the Panthers may look at playing on Week 5, which would have been an open week.
"Right now, it looks like we won't be playing next week," he said on Monday.
Pond Creek-Hunter opens its season Friday at Sharon-Mutual.
Enid softball at Stillwater canceled
Stillwater High School has gone to virtual learning to start the year, leading to the cancellation of Monday's game in Stillwater against the Enid Pacers. Pacers head coach Chris Jensen said the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sep.1 at 5 p.m. at Pacer Field. Earlier, Stillwater had canceled a multiple-team softball tournament that was slated for Aug. 21-22 and was to have included Enid.
