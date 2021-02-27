Enid’s Chance Davis will be facing some challenges as he tries to become Enid’s first two-time state champion at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Davis, 28-3, will have to wrestle four matches as a result of finishing fourth at Monday’s Eastern Regionals. He will face Jamie Watts, the fifth-place Western finisher, in a feed-in match in the first session which begins at 10 a.m. That winner would face Western champion Jaxon Randall of Edmond North (33-2) in the quarterfinals. Davis has a win over Randall this season.
Davis forfeited his third-place match at regionals as a precaution for an injured knee. EHS coach Trent Holland said Davis will be “fine’’ for the tournament.
Teammate Johnny Villa faces the same road as Davis at 182 in his second state tournament. Villa was fourth at the regionals as well.
Villa (20-7) will face Conner Columbus of Yukon in the feed-in. That winner faces Western champion Brannigan Reyes (29-3) of Mustang in the quarterfinals.
“We feel good about this,’’ Holland said. “Both of these boys have been there before so it’s not going to be anything they haven’t seen before. I think both of them will do really well.’’
Both are accustomed to one-day tournaments, having gone through that format at both Yukon and the regionals.
“They just have to go out there and wrestle their match and not look to the next one,’’ Holland said. “You have to take it as it comes and work through and wrestle through all situations. We have spent a lot of time working on specific areas for both of them. We worked on the little things that will help them a lot.’’
The arena will have a limited spectator capacity because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t take away from the moment for Holland.
“The main thing is that they will get to complete their season and show what they can do,’’ he said. “This is the reward for all the hard work they have put in.’’
