RINGWOOD, Okla — Ford Smith was the difference maker against the Ringwood Red Devils.
Ringwood had no answer for the Covington-Douglas quarterback in the game's second half, as the Wildcats squeezed by with a 44-22 victory over the Red Devils on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Ringwood.
“First half was ugly,” Covington-Douglas head coach Brian Smith said. “We overcame a bad start and felt like we played an inspired second half.”
The junior collected four total touchdowns, including two rushing touchdowns, contributing in all of the scoring for Covington-Douglas.
“He is the key to our offense,” Brian Smith said. “I haven’t seen his final numbers but they probably turned out to be okay. He just got off to a rough start. He has got to avoid that.”
Ford Smith started his day with a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ringwood came back swinging in the second quarter as Rowdy Schmidt connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass with his brother Noah Schmidt to tie the game up at 8-8.
After Covington-Douglas added another touchdown, Ringwood’s Alex Gonzalez ran it in from nine yards out, but the two-point conversion was no good, giving Covington-Douglas the 16-14 halftime lead.
Ringwood fumbled on its opening drive in the third, which led to Smith extending the Covington-Douglas lead with a 4-yard TD run, making it 24-14 Wildcats.
“It was a very big moment of change,” Smith said. “We forced quite a few turnovers tonight it seemed like, and we took advantage of them.”
Ringwood cut into the lead on the next drive as Cody Conway ran it in for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 24-22 Covington-Douglas heading to the fourth quarter.
Then the dagger came as Ford Smith was scrambling around, and fired to the opposite side of the end zone to Hooten for a touchdown to add to the Wildcats’ lead, 32-22.
Covington-Douglas added two more scores in the fourth, securing the victory and staying undefeated on the season.
The Wildcats moved to 3-0 on the year, and will hit the road to take on DCLA next Friday at 7 p.m. at DCLA. Ringwood fell to 0-3, and will take on Waynoka next Friday at 7 p.m. at Ringwood.
