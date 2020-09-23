County: Undefeated Garber not taking 1-2 PC-Hunter lightly; K-H hosts Olive

Pond Creek-Hunter is 1-2 for the first time since 2015 and has already allowed more points (112) than it did in its Class C state championship season (86) a year ago.
The Panthers gave up the most points in a game in its 56-26 loss to Medford last week since a 2011 66-48 loss to Seiling.
But these numbers mean little to Garber head coach Koy Hughes whose 3-0 Wolverines travel to Pond Creek for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
"It will be a tough matchup,'' Hughes said. "They still have a lot of pieces from their state championship team.''
The Wolverines, 3-0 for the first time since 2013, are looking to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2012.
"We're pleased with where we are,'' Hughes said, "but there are always areas that we need to improve on. We got a long way to go and a tough district schedule ahead of us.'' This will be a good test to see where we're at.
Pond Creek-Hunter has won the last six meetings, including a 60-14 decision in 2017. The Panthers lead the series, 19-11 since 1974.
The Panthers have had a balanced attack averaging 160.7 yards a game rushing and 243 yards passing. Zander Clayton has scored eight touchdowns — four receiving and four running. Tight end John Theophilus has caught five touchdown passes from quarterback Corbin Burnham.
Garber though is allowing only 69.3 yards rushing and 44.3 passing. The Wolverines allowed only eight yards (minus-11 rushing and 19 passing) in mercy-ruling Coyle, 58-0 Friday.
Linebacker Caleb Darst had 12 tackles, including seven for losses. Ty Chester had a pass interception for a touchdown and Dawson Nagel set up another score with an interception.
"Caleb lived in their backfield,'' Hughes said. "Those would be good numbers over three to four weeks. It's been eight guys getting to the ball. Dawson Nagel has done a good job iof getting them lined up right and getting us in the right spots. A lot of it is everybody being a year bigger and stronger and having the system down.''
The defense and special teams allowed Garber to dominate field position. The Wolverines started only one drive in their own territory.
Chester, coming back from an injury, has scored seven touchdowns this season. Quarterback T.J. Bennett has run for five scores and thrown for three more.
Hughes was especially pleased with his backups, who played most of the second quarter.
"It was a blessing in disguise that we got to play so many different guys,'' Hughes said. "We didn't have to put up a lot of yards (198 yards rushing and 56 passing) because all three phases were working so well. Everybody got a lot of good reps in and we didn't turn over the ball much (one interception). Getting a shutout is always a goal and you're always pleased when you get one.''
Conversely, Pond Creek-Hunter's defense has allowed an average of 258.7 yards rushing and 92.7 yards passing. Medford's Issac Koehn was 13 of 18 for 209 yards and one touchdown. Drake McMillan had touchdown runs of 16, 44, one and 47 yards. Buffalo had 397 yards rushing in a 52-26 win the week before.
"Buffalo and Medford will be two teams that will be competing for the Class C state championship,'' Hughes said. "They do a lot of really good things on defense. They run a four-man front which we don't see too often.''
Broncs host Olive
Kremlin-Hillsale will be trying to bounce back from last week's 34-0 loss to Seiling when the Broncs host 0-3 Olive at 7 p.m. Friday for their homecoming game.
Olive has lost to Bowlegs, 68-40; No. 2-ranked Sasakwa, 54-6 and Graham-Dustin, 30-6. Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Tyler Severin has consulted with Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith, who has faced the Wildcats the last two years in district play.
"We're still learning about them,'' Severin said. "I think they are trying to be more balanced, but they got behind so fast the last few games it's hard to tell what their true offense is. They might have had to start throwing the ball more than they would like to.''
The Broncs (1-3) are playing their final non-district game before opening up B-2 play at Pond Creek-Hunter Oct. 9. Kremlin-Hillsdale was haunted by turnovers against Seiling.
"It should have been closer,'' Severin said. "We moved the ball pretty well, but then we would turn it over or make a mistake. It was just a bad night for all of us. We have to put this one behind us and learn from it.''
Kremlin-Hillsdale will use the homecoming ceremonies to honor its 2000 Class C state championship team at halftime.
"You always like to honor the past,'' Severin said. "I was only 10 (as a student at Timberlake) but I remember them being really good.''
Kaleb Stewart is out for the second straight week with a broken hand, but Severin reports no other major injuries.
This is the first meeting ever between the two teams.
