MEDFORD, Okla. — Covington-Douglas visits Medford for the Cardinals' season opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (0-1) came back from a 30-0 deficit a year ago to defeat the Cardinals, 38-30 in their regular-season finale.
"I tell our kids that with our style of play that we're never out of a game,'' said Wildcats coach Brian Smith. "Our kids believe in that. But we know what they are capable of doing. We can't spot them that many points.''
Drake McMillen ran for almost 1,000 yards last season for the Cardinals. He scored on an 80-yard run and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Gee, another returnee. Tate Schuermann, who had 37 receptions a year ago, is also back. Medford is looking to rebound from a 2-7 season after back-to-back playoff trips.
The Wildcats had four turnovers in a wild 54-48 loss to No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake last week. The Tigers returned two of the three pass interceptions for touchdowns. Covington-Douglas also forced four turnovers but had only one defensive touchdown. The Wildcats had the ball on the Timberlake two when the game ended.
Quarterback Weston Carl threw for 389 yards and one touchdown.
Medford leads the series 15-12. The Cardinals won in both 2017 (44-36) and 2018 (50-12).
Broncs host Corn Bible
Kremlin-Hillsdale, coming off a 36-6 loss to Hollis, hosts 0-1 Corn Bible Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Corn Bible fell to Snyder 52-6 in its season opener last week. The Crusaders are led by third-year starting quarterback Brendan Miller.
The Broncs did not have a turnover against Hollis, but managed only 108 yards in total offense. Logan Baker scored Kremlin-Hillsdale's lone touchdown on a nine-yard run in the fourth period.
The 108 yards, though, would have been the Broncs' third highest total last season. The 83 yards rushing would have been the second highest total of the season.
"We definitely ran the ball better,'' said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. "Our line has shown definite improvement. We were able to limit sacks and the bad snaps that hurt us last year. If we can run the ball like that, it will help our offense. We were able to go forward most of the time when we ran the ball. That makes a difference.''
The Crusaders, with a spread offense, will present a different challenge from Hollis in-tight line and option attack. The Tigers had 326 yards rushing last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.