County previews: C-D has incentive against Red Devils

Covington-Douglas’ seniors will have some extra incentive when the 2-0 Wildcats host 0-1 Ringwood at 7 p.m. Friday in their home opener.
The Wildcat seniors are 0-3 against the Red Devils in their games, losing 43-20 in 2017, 20-14 in 2018 and 32-6 last season when Ringwood rolled up 399 yards in total offense — 310 yards rushing and another 89 passing.
“We haven’t played well against them,’’ said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith. “A lot of that has to do with Ringwood’s style of ball, us not being ready to play and matching up with them physically. I hope this (never beating Ringwood) is an incentive. We have talked about that a couple of times. I think the kids realize not to take playing on Friday nights for granted. You hope that a junior-senior-laden team will be ready to play every night.”
The Red Devils had a rough season-opener, losing to No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake, 52-6. The Wildcats had lost to Timberlake, 54-48 the week before. Ringwood, with no seniors, is having to depend heavily on inexperienced players. The Red Devils freshmen did not lose in middle school.
Freshman quarterback Jaxon Meyer, who threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Avery Wallace last week, is regarded as a solid prospect.
“I’m glad we’re playing them the second week of the season instead of the 10th,” Smith said. “They are a scary group of athletes. I thought the score last week was a little misleading. They gave up some big plays (three touchdowns of 30-plus yards) to Timberlake, but they stood their ground for a while, too.’’
The Wildcats are coming off a 58-12 mercy rule win over Medford. A.J. Kegin rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns while Tristan Griffin had 108 yards and two scores.
The most significant stat was not having a turnover after having three the week before against Timberlake. The defense caused eight turnovers — three interceptions and five fumbles.
Covington-Douglas leads the series, 26-12.
K-H shutout confidence builder
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s defense recorded its first shutout since 2013 when the Broncs blanked Corn Bible Academy 30-0 last week.
“It’s been a long time since we have done that,’’ said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. “That was definitely a boost to our pride and confidence. We wanted to keep that shutout.’’
The Broncs held Corn Bible to 83 yards rushing and 36 passing. Zac Snodgrass had two interceptions.
“Everyone did a good job of finding the football,’’ Severin said. “We didn’t have any breakdowns. We were where we needed to be.’’
Nic Snodgrass had double digit tackles and scored on runs of 10, 56, 25 and 35 yards.
The Broncs will be going for back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017 when they host Medford at 7 p.m. Friday. All military personnel, first responders and law enforcement personnel will be admitted free. The Broncs will be wearing patriotic inspired jerseys.
Medford fell to Covington-Douglas, 58-12 last week. Both of the Cardinals’ touchdowns came on long passes — 55 yards from Ellie Gonzales to Issac Koehn and 35 yards from Koehn to Gonzales. Drake McMillen is one of the top backs in the area.
Broncs quarterback Maddox Myers threw three interceptions last week, which Severin attributed to inexperience.
It’s the first game between the two teams since 2009. Medford leads the 8-man series, 12-6 but the Broncs won the last two games, 41-39 in 2008 and 56-34 in 2009.
The game can be heard on KXLS (95.7 FM).
Garber visits Depew
Garber will have the challenge of trying to slow Depew’s Tavin Hunt and Jesse Slape when they visit the 2-0 Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday.
Slape has completed 12 of 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns and has rushed for 202 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns. Hunt has rushed for 228 yards on 25 carries for a 9.1 yard per carry average and five touchdowns. Hunt leads the defense with 16 solo and 12 assisted stops. Depew has wins over Maud, 48-34 and Wetumka, 36-20.
“Hunt runs hard and he is dangerous in space,’’ said Garber coach Koy Hughes. “We are going to have to contain him. We’re going to see a lot of trapping and counters. Our linebackers are going to have to fill the gaps and our secondary is going to have to be disciplined. We can’t come up too quick and get burned. They are a senior laden bunch like we are. We’re going to have to take care of business.’’
Hughes felt the Wolverines did that in a 40-14 win over Waukomis last week in their season opener. Quarterback T.J. Bennett had over 150 yards passing and running. He hit Caleb Darst and David Nagel on scoring passes of 24 and 29 yards and scored on runs of eight and 62 yards.
“If we play like we did Friday, we’re going to win some games,’’ Hughes said. “T.J. was excellent.’’
Garber and Depew haven’t played since 2015. Garber leads the series, 2-1 since 1970 but Depew won the last game, 56-48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.