County prep previews: Garber looks to bounce back against Barnsdall

Garber coach Koy Hughes tried to look for the positives after his team’s preparations for Friday’s B-7 match with Barnsdall were set back by this week’s ice storms.
The Wolverines’ preparations have been limited to watching tapes over their computers with school being out. Garber is coming off physical games with Pioneer (68-34 loss), Yale (80-42 win) and Covington-Douglas (42-36 loss).
“Who knows, it might be a good thing because it will let us heal up,’’ Hughes said. “This game has huge implications.’’
Garber is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in District B-7. Barnsdall is 6-2 and 2-1 after upsetting Pioneer, 26-20 last week. Covington-Douglas leads the district at 3-0, followed by Pioneer and Barnsdall at 2-1 and Garber and Yale at 1-2. C-D and Pioneer play next week, while Garber hosts OIive and Barnsdall hosts Yale.
“It’s kind of crazy right now,’’ Hughes said. “We could finish anywhere from second to fifth. If Covington-Douglas beats Pioneer and we beat Barnsdall, there’s a three-way tie for second. We still have a lot to play for. We’ll be ready to play on Friday night.’’
The Panthers gave up 341 yards rushing against Pioneer, but recovered three fumbles. Quarterback Keegan Marin threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Barnsdall lost to Covington-Douglas 48-8 the week before.
“I think they caught lightning in a bottle against Pioneer,’’ Hughes said. “I think we (Garber) match up better against them than Covington-Douglas or Pioneer. If we don’t show up, we’ll get our butt kicked. They like to spread out and run the ball. I think we match up well against that, but if we turn the ball over like we did against Covington-Douglas (two fumbles and two interceptions), we can get beat by anybody.’’
Barnsdall ran different defenses in the Pioneer and C-D games. Hughes said Garber should benefit from the extra film study to prepare for both possibilities.
Garber’s early turnovers led to a quick 20-0 deficit against Covington-Douglas, forcing Garber to play catch up.
“We had some turnovers that we hadn’t done all year,’’ Hughes said. “Credit them. They made good plays and we shot ourselves in the foot. That strip was a big momentum changer.
T.J. Bennett threw two touchdown passes against C-D to give him 11 for the season. Ty Chester scored twice to give him 15 for the season.
This is the first meeting between the two schools in more than 50 years.
“It’s all about the playoff draw,’’ Hughes said. “You want to have as many home games as you can and you don’t want to be playing a champion of another district early. We need to finish second or third to get the draw that we want.’’
Covington-Douglas visits Olive
Covington-Douglas missed practice because of weather Monday and Tuesday for the first time in coach Brian Smith’s tenure.
“It’s crazy,’’ Smith said. “It definitely puts us behind the 8-ball. These kids know how to watch films and study a game plan. We have tried to keep them as focused as possible.’’
The Wildcats, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in District B-7, visit Olive (0-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. C-D beat Olive by identical 56-8 counts the last two years when both were in District C-3.
Olive has been shut out the last three weeks (Barnsdall, 47-0; Pioneer, 48-0 and Yale, 48-0).
“If we had to have bad weather, this is probably the best week to have it,’’ Smith said. “We hope we can take care of business, be able to empty the bench and still be able to leave early (mercy rule). We still need to take care of business and do what we’re supposed to do. Their quarterback is very athletic and has good moves and throws the ball well. They have a couple of young kids who are pretty physical.’’
Smith praised his defense for the 42-36 win over Garber where they forced four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles).
“Our defense has just been as vital as our offense in our success,’’ Smith said. “The defense and offense have worked well together in getting us good field position.’’
C-D had only two turnovers in the previous six weeks. The lost fumble was the Wildcats’ first of the season.
“We need to fix that,’’ Smith said. “It was good to get a win over a rival. Garber competed hard and made us work harder than I thought we would have to. We gave them four first downs off penalties and let them back in it (led 42-20 until two late GHS touchdowns). Those are things we have to fix between weeks 9 and 10.’’
Parker Smith scored three touchdowns to give him 23 for the season. Weston Carl threw for three scores to give him 22 for the season.
Kremlin-Hillsdale hosts Okeene
Kremlin-Hillsdale, 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district, hosts an Okeene team (2-5, 1-2) coming off a 28-10 win over Pond Creek-Hunter last week.
Quarterback Brody Jinkens scored three touchdowns for the Whippets while William Karbs added another. The Broncs are coming off a 48-0 loss to No. 4-ranked Cherokee.
Both teams are trying to move up in the B-2 standings and improve their playoff seeding.
“It’s going to be a really big game,’’ said K-H coach Tyler Severin. “Okeene is playing a lot better. They like to spread it out and stuff. Their quarterback is a good athlete and they run it through him. He is a coach’s son and definitely knows the game. He’s a good athlete on top of it.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale had season lows of 19 yards rushing and 36 passing against Cherokee.
“Cherokee is really good,’’ Severin said. “The boys played okay on the first couple of drives, but then it started to snow ball and things fell apart after that.’’
The Broncs have been limited to film study so far this week because of the weather. Severin said that’s been true for everybody.
“If you don’t have them ready to play by Week 9, you’re in trouble anyway,’’ Severin said.
Okeene is in its second year of 8-man. It played as an independent last season. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Nic Snodgrass has scored 12 touchdowns for the Broncs. Maddox Myers has thrown for six scores.
