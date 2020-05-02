Coronavirus impact: To prevent injury, how long do athletes need to prepare for a real season?

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley recently told NBC’s Mike Tirico that it would require seven weeks to get his team physically ready for a college football season.
That timeframe is a little longer than the one Riley offered in late March, when he said 15-20 practices would be enough time to prepare.
Last week, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul said a two-week crash course of practice before resuming the NBA season is “not going to happen.”
With many unknowns standing in the way, no one truly knows when sports will emerge from stoppages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But when games are allowed to resume, there is growing support for traditional preseasons, not accelerated training, in order to prevent injury.
“Essentially, that’s what training camps are meant to do,” said Dr. Glen Bergeron, a former longtime head trainer at the University of Winnipeg and president of the World Federation of Athletic Training and Therapy.
The strength and speed training most athletes can conduct away from team facilities are one part of the process, said Bergeron, who has worked at five Olympic Games.
In football, the routes receivers run and tackles linebackers will make in a real game someday aren’t truly honed until they’re practiced in real time. The “periodization” training that prepares athletes incrementally is designed to make them efficient as possible — and there is a safety component.
“Motor coordination,” Bergeron said. “If you’re a wide receiver, it’s that script that has to happen, there has to be that change of direction that occurs. That kind of thing you have to be able to do with precision, quickly. You’ve got to train that kind of thing to happen.
“It’s no different than somebody who’s just learning how to walk. [At first] you’re really, really clumsy. And as you do more you learn how to control the muscles that are supposed to be contracting versus the ones that are supposed to be contracting, now it becomes a much more efficient motion that occurs. And for an athlete, they want that to be as unconscious as possible so it just becomes an automatic thing.”
Injuries during the NCAA offseason were common even before the COVID-19 crisis, but under the current climate with many home workouts taking place, teams might become more cautious of what it will take to return to the field safely.
Training schedules and habits have drastically changed over the past month at the professional and college level.
Recently, an athletic training staff official involved with NBA players anonymously told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes that because no one really knows how players are training at home, team staffs must mitigate risk of injury by assuming “no one’s been training how they should be [and] everyone’s out of shape.”
According to SoonerScoop.com, OU sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood suffered a torn ACL recently.
The NCAA permits sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation support. Teams may also provide demonstrative videos to promote proper form in workouts — another aspect of injury prevention.
Otherwise, teams are adjusting to a different environment than normal without the facilities, equipment and instruction they’re used to.
That serves to underscore the importance of typical training camps and preseasons when sports return.
“[Athletes] may not have the specificity of training that they would otherwise have [right now],” Bergeron said. “They might not have all the same type of equipment they’d be able to do, for example, if they wanted to do power training. It’s specific training with specific equipment you might not have at home. You’re working on strength, but you’re not working on power.
“If you’re a strength coach you take your athletes through all these various steps. You take them through cardiovascular fitness, strength, then power, then plyometrics and agility. All that is called ‘periodization’ where we just move people from one segment of their training to the other. We’re trying to eventually hone them into a strong, powerful, agile and efficient athlete in terms of their movement patterns.
“Then we send them out to play their game.”
Physical training alone doesn’t fortify the body from injury, Bergeron says — the combination of brain and muscle movement through life-like practice is more effective.
“It’s a question of [the body] being efficient in its movement patterns. An athlete prepares themselves in the offseason, they prepare themselves from a strength perspective, from a flexibility perspective, they develop the foundation of what it’s going to take to be an efficient athlete. But then when you get closer and closer to the actual time of competition, now it’s time to develop sport-specific skills. And most of these sport-specific skills are neuromuscular coordination.
“For example, agility, that’s your ability to be able to have your feet moving in very, very quick successions back and forth, rapid turnover. That’s a lot of added neuromuscular. It doesn’t take a lot of strength to do that, it doesn’t take much endurance to do that, but it takes a lot of reaction time between the muscles that are supposed to be contracting, versus the opposite muscles that are relaxing. [Power] is the same way. That’s quickness of contraction that has to happen — and again, that’s neuromuscular. That’s your brain telling your muscles to fire very, very quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.