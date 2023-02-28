Enid News & Eagle
WARNER — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were swept by Connors in the final regular season games for both teams Monday night.
The Cowboys beat the Jets, 81-65, to avenge an earlier loss to NOC Enid at the Mabee Center. The Cowgirls downed the Lady Jets, 68-57, to also avenge an earlier loss.
The Connors win moved the Cowboys into a second-place tie in the conference at 11-5. The Jets dropped to 22-8 overall while Connors raised its record to 24-5.
Jets coach Chris Gerber said he understood Connors has the tiebreaker so the Cowboys will be the No. 2 seed at conference and the Jets No. 3.
“We competed,” Gerber said after the game. “Really, there’s not that much difference between the No. 2 and the No. 3 seed. We have gotten better this season. We just have to put this behind us and get ready for the conference tournament.”
Connors led 40-35 at halftime, which was its biggest lead in the first 20 minutes. NOC led 51-49 and 54-53 in the second half. Connors outscored the Jets, 20-7, over the last eight minutes of the game.
“We missed some shots that we normally make,” Gerber said. “We had open shots, but they just didn’t fall. They had something do with that. Connors made their shots.”
CONNORS 68,
LADY JETS 57
The Lady Jets still finished third in Region 2 despite the loss.
Connors led by 14 at halftime, only to see NOC Enid take the lead after three periods. The Cowgirls, though, found the range in the fourth period for the 11-point victory.
“It wasn’t our best game,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings, whose team dropped to 10-6 in conference and 15-8 overall. “Connors shot the ball well, especially in the fourth quarter. We just fell short.”
Connors raised its records to 5-11 and 17-11.
LaKyshia Johnson led the Lady Jets with 23 points.
The NOC Enid teams will be off until the Region 2 Tournament at Muskogee High School next week. The first round men’s games will be held March 8 with the first round women’s games set for March 9.
