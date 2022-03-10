Sports fans know what time of year it is. Conference tournaments in college basketball, NASCAR starting its engines, golf in full swing and more. But there is always more than meets the eye.
Longwood Lancers set to dance for the first time
I don’t blame you for not watching the Big South conference title game on Sunday. But, if you did, you saw a first for Longwood. The School in Farmville, Va., punched their ticket to the big dance for the first time in school history.
The Lancers are fun to watch, and hit a lot of threes. The Lancers also have a really good defense and good school. Side note: Longwood once was known as the State Teachers College.
MLB still hasn’t agreed to terms with the MLBPA
The league’s owners and it’s player’s association still haven’t come to terms on a new deal, and depending on what side you take, commissioner Rob Manfred had a level of mud on his face.
It’s embarrassing for the league that, while sports sections should be full of talk about a new season, many sports fans are wondering if there will be a season and what it will look like.
QB’s headline NFL news
In the last two days, the NFL has been headlined by quarterback news as it usually is, but this is predicated by trades and free agent decisions. On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers announced he would be coming back to the Packers on a rumored four-year, $200 million contract.
Just minutes later, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks had traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, pending a physical. Seattle got back two first-round picks and two second-round selections and a plethora of players. Then, on Wednesday, the Colts dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for two third-round picks.
One other QB to watch is embattled Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson. Watson did not play last year while in the midst of sexual assault allegations. A grand jury will hear evidence in the case on Friday, possibly clearing the way for the former first-round pick to be traded.
Draft prospects turn heads at NFL combine
The first step of the NFL Draft season, the annual combine, was held in Indianapolis last weekend.
The fastest 40-yard dash was run by Baylor CB Kalon Barnes, who ran a 4.23-second dash. One of the lesser-known names, Florida A&M safety Markuese Ball, ran a 4.41-second dash.
Georgia’s Jordan Davis, a 341-pound defensive tackle, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks clocked in at 4.59 seconds. Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had a time of 4.52 seconds.
For fans of punters, Georgia punter Jake Camarda ran the 40 in 4.56 seconds.
Win and in, unless you are Bellarmine
Usually, when you win your conference championship, it guarantees you a spot in the NCAA tournament, but that isn’t true of this year’s Atlantic Sun tournament champs, Bellarmine. The Knights will become the first team in a quarter century to win their conference tourney but not play in the big dance.
Bellarmine recently made the jump from Division II to Division I and are in their second-year of the NCAA’s four-year transition period, which allows teams to compete for conference titles but not for national crowns.
This means the team Bellarmine defeated, Jacksonville State, will represent the ASUN when brackets are revealed on Sunday. If it seems a little corrupt, that’s because it is.
