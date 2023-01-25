ENID, Okla. — Over the past month or so, there has been a lot of talk of a shot clock in Oklahoma high school basketball, and it’s high time for it.
Recently, OSSAA held a survey on the matter.
In Class 6A, 81.3% of coaches responded, with 92% in favor of the shot clock. The percentage in favor went down with each step down in classification.
During the Enid Holiday Classic, Stillwater came out on its first possession and held the ball for over a minute without shooting the ball.
“I’m tired of people being able to hold the ball and not be forced to make plays,” said Enid boys coach Jonathan Reed.
“I was in favor solely because it will cause coaches to start teaching and integrate real parts of the game,” said Enid girls coach William Milton. “So many out there don’t teach the game the way it should be taught.”
In 5A, 71.8% of girls coaches responded and 81% of boys coaches responded, 82% were in favor of the shot clock.
In 4A, 75% of girls coaches and 76% of boys coaches responded, 68% were in favor.
In 3A, 68% of girls coaches and 71% of boys coaches responded, 66% were in favor.
“I like the idea of the shot clock,” said Chisholm boys coach Cole Hibler.
The very small drawback I have with implementing the shot clock, is the task of finding a person to run it. Overall, I believe it would be good to have.”
Coaches have estimated the cost of a shot clock operator would be between $35-$50 a game.
In 2A, 81% of girls coaches and 73% of boys coaches responded, 58% were in favor.
“Our school got a vote and we voted in favor of a shot clock,” said Hennessey boys coach Brady Page. “I would like to see a shot clock implemented sometime soon. It makes the game more entertaining and adds more strategy to the sport.”
In Class A, 81% of girls coaches and 78% of boys coaches responded, with 42% in favor.
“In theory I would be in favor of having a shot clock,” said OBA girls coach Randy Roth. “I would prefer to give us a window of time to implement it. Just mandating every school to install equipment immediately would be a very large expense.”
Speaking of expense, Daktronics, one of a handful of companies that sells scoreboards and shot clock interfaces, said a baseline coast is around $3,900, given that the school has an updated scoreboard.
“I think it comes down to expenses,” said former college assistant Mark Dannhoff. “I think they have to be able to afford to buy the shot clock and what people probably don’t realize is they have to buy it for different places. Their varsity might be on the main court but the freshmen might play somewhere else and you have to hire someone to run it. I think that’s the biggest thing that holds states back.
NOC Enid women’s coach Kelli Jennings has a unique view of the shot clock.
“Personally, coming from a Class A school, I think it will aid in the decline of any fundamental basketball that’s left,” said the former Okarche coach.
In Class B, 63% of girls coaches and 65% boys coaches responded, with 43% in favor.
Would the shot clock help high school players prepare for the next level?
“After coaching at NOC Enid, it gave me a different perspective,” said Chisholm girls coach Ally Seng. “I think it’s important for high school players to know how to play with a shot clock. It’s a different game. I personally like it, but I also understand it is not easy to implement.”
“It’s needed,” said NOC Enid men’s coach Chris Gerber. “It would speed up the game and players would have to adjust to the game that way. Also, it would make the games more competitive, that would be the main reason that I would vote in favor of it.”
“I think in terms of preparing kids for the next level, it would be a good move,” said Dannhoff.
Former Oklahoma State player Andy Shaw, who is the current head coach at Allen County Community College in Kansas. thinks a shot clock would help athletes prepare to play in college.
“I think it doesn’t have to be the same one we use, it could be 40 or 45 seconds as opposed to us at 30 seconds and give them time so they can still run good action and run the clock,” he said. “These games where someone holds the ball for two minutes need to be done away with.”
“If we are implementing a shot clock to ‘prepare kids to play at the college level,’ we are completely missing the point of high school athletics,” Jennings said..
