ALTUS, Okla. — Western Oklahoma pounded out 30 hits in sweeping a Region 2 baseball doubleheader from NOC Enid, 9-8 and 18-10, Saturday afternoon.
The Jets dropped to 8-12 in conference and 17-22 overall. WOC raised its record to 15-5 and 27-11. NOC Enid, though, remained a game ahead of UA Rich Mountain (7-12) for sixth in the Region 2 standings.
NOC Enid swung the bats well with 12 hits in the opener, including a homer by Mason Poppen and 10 hits in the nightcap, including home runs by Sammy Harris, Holden Yoder, Owen Tracy and Kade Goeke.
The Pioneers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win the first game on a home run by Jorge Aldrete, a double by Tryrig Kemp and a single by Jose Vega.
WOC scored eight runs in the second inning of the nightcap to go up 10-1.
The Jets kept fighting with two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and three in the eighth but couldn’t catch up.
“We battled,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We aren’t here for moral victories but we kept chipping away. We showed a lot of growth. We just have to continue to show it.
“I thought at times we pitched well, although the lines won’t show it. They found some holes all day. They are a good ballclub and they capitalized on their opportunities.”
Goeke, a former Enid High star, and Brayden Bock had two-RBI doubles in a six-run second in the first game that gave the Jets a 6-1 lead. They scored twice in the sixth to go up 8-7 on Poppen’s two-run homer.
Nathan Gutierrez was four-for-four for the Jets. He scored a run and had an RBI. Tracy was three-for-four and scored twice. Poppen was one-for-two and scored twice.
The Pioneers had three other homers besides Aldrete.
In the second game, Cris Munoz was four-for-six with a home run and four RBI for the Pioneers. WOC added one the third, five in the fourth and two in the eighth. NOC Enid’s Josh Rains struck out eight in four innings of relief, allowing two runs and five hits.
The Jets will be back in action Friday at NOC Tonkawa, who swept a doubleheader from National Park (14-2 and 13-10) Saturday. The Mavericks are in third place in Region 2 with a 14-6 record.
“If we come back with the same approach and attitude we had today, we will be in good shape,” Mansfield said.
