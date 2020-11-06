Chisholm's Reinart not a fan of coaches rankings

When Chisholm's District 2A1 game against Newkirk was canceled a little more than 24 hours before kickoff last week due to COVID-19 issues at Newkirk, it not only interrupted momentum, it appeared to have cost Chisholm in the weekly district coaches ranking. It's hard to say which rankled Longhorns head coach Joey Reinart more, but suffice to say he is not a fan of the current playoff ranking system.
In response to games lost due to COVID-19, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association revised the playoffs this year to include every team and threw out much of the objective basis for determining playoff positioning and turned it over to coaches rankings for districts that chose to use coaches rankings. District 2A1 is one of those.
This week's ranking has the Longhorns (2-6, 1-4) sixth in their district.
"We thought we controlled everything we could control (going into the Newkirk game)," Reinart said on Thursday. "We would have been able to get ourselves into fourth-place in the district standings and get a home playoff game, but now without that game it took it out of our hands and we just have to go out and do the best we can (against Alva on Friday) and make it known we deserve to be in that spot."
At this point it looks like Chisholm could finish ranked anywhere from fourth to sixth in the standings.
"I just don't know," Reinart said. "The rankings are so weird and your points are cumulative. We kind of got the short end of that and ended up sixth behind Blackwell, behind teams I feel like we shouldn't have been behind."
Chisholm routed Blackwell 43-6 two weeks ago.
"I feel like you should have a little bit more control over the whole deal," Reinart said. "Being able to let your kids dictate what they deserve, not everybody else.
"I don't like it (coaches voting) at all. You would think coaches are going to do the right thing, they're going to take situations into account. But I don't think a lot of people think about a grueling 7-8 games in a row schedule that you go through. The physical beatings you take week-in and week-out, and they got a two week break to get refreshed and ready to go."
While coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own team, voting can potentially afford coaches the opportunity to rank other teams in a way that benefits them.
"We don't get to vote for ourselves and I'm not going to try to place ourselves anywhere based on that," Reinart said. "You would think people would be stand-up in this deal with the way things are, but I'm not sure that happened. But I do think there are people placing other teams in areas so that way they solidify a little better spot."
Reinart believes fourth-place is still within reach and Friday's game at Alva may afford Chisholm the opportunity to deliver a statement win.
The Goldbugs (2-7, 1-5) enter the contest on a five-game losing streak. Alva fell at Blackwell 28-0 last week.
The Goldbugs have struggled since losing starting quarterback, junior Kaden Slater, for the season after having shoulder surgery for an injury he sustained in Alva's 46-14 loss to Perry on Oct. 15. In his absence, Alva has turned to freshman Daylon Malone.
"We expect them to defensively be very similar to what we have seen the last 5-6 years," Reinart said. "On offense, they're missing their starter and have a freshman that's played a couple of games now. Our expectations are just continuing the path we were on. We were getting better. Our confidence was growing offensively and defensively.
"Our main objective is to continue that and really just do the best we can and put ourselves in the best position possible for the coaches ranking in our district."
The Longhorns were coming off their most complete game of the season in their 43-6 win over Blackwell on Oc. 23. It represented Chisholm's season-high scoring and season-low in points allowed.
Heston Daniels in particular had a tremendous game against the Maroorns. Daniels had a pair of touchdown runs, scored on a 17-yard pass from Bryce Patton and was a key factor on defense, along with Nick Deterding, in shutting down Blackwell's top offensive threats.
Patton had two touchdown passes, the other being a 40-yarder to Cody Wichert. Patton has 841 yards passing this season and a completion rate of 55.6%.
Reinart said the Longhorns are healthy entering Friday's 7 p.m. game at Alva.
"We're still in as good shape as we have been since Week 1," he said. "We made it through the grind, finally getting guys back. We are in a great spot."
Friday's game will be the 43rd meeting between the teams with Chisholm holding a 22-20 edge in the series. The Longhorns have won six of the last seven games, including last year's 57-12 victory.
The game can be heard on KXLS (95.7 FM).
