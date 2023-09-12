ENID, Okla. — Week three of area gridiron action saw upsets, big wins and big performances.
Chisholm’s Braden Flanagan was the player of the week, scoring twice on the ground and rushing for 128 yards in the Longhorns’ 20-17 upset win over Kingfisher.
Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith passed for 219 yards and ran for 152 in the Wildcats’ win over Ringwood. Smith scored five times, two rushing and three passing.
C-D’s Derrek Daugherty made 17 tackles and forced three turnovers — two fumble recoveries and an interception — in the win.
Timberlake’s Mavric Judd ran for 62 yards and three touchdowns while catching seven passes for 117 yards against Waukomis. Judd also made three tackles and had two tackles for loss.
The Tigers’ Caleb Wear had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Payton Pierce threw for 279 yards and one touchdown while completing 18 of 30 passes.
Pete Gwinn caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
OBA’s Jud Cheatham ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Yale. He also caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
