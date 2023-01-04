ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s boys and girls basketball teams will return to the court when the Longhorns host the Wheat Capital basketball tournament this weekend.
The boys team has a tough first round matchup — 15th ranked 4A squad John Marshall on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Longhorns come in at 4-4, but are on a four-game win streak, including a defeat of 18th ranked 2A Tonkawa on Dec. 13.
In a pre-tournament seeding meeting, coaches concluded the top three seeds would be Kingfisher, Alva and John Marshall.
Kingfisher is the top-ranked team in 4A and defending state champion. Alva is sixth in 3A and John Marshall is 15th in 4A.
The Lady Longhorns come into the tournament at 3-5. Three of those five losses have come to teams in the top 20. The Lady Longhorns have gotten off to a good start in the new year, defeating Newkirk 58-19 on Tuesday.
The first challenge for the Lady Longhorns will be 5-2 Woodward on Thursday at 6 p.m
“Jones, Kingfisher, Woodward and Alva are all very good teams,” said Lady Longhorns head coach Ally Seng.
Kingfisher is 8th in 4A, Jones is 2nd in 3A, Alva is 8th in 3A. Woodward is unranked, but 5-2 this season.
“It’s an extremely tough tournament,” Seng said. “Our goal is to come out and compete every possession, if we do that, we will play solid basketball.”
Alice Watkins has been the main scorer for Chisholm this year and is a player to watch if the Lady Longhorns are going to find success.
