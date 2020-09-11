Chisholm not intimidated taking on Class 3A power Kingfisher

From the frying pan to the fire? That may be overstating things a bit for Class 2A Chisholm as the Longhorns travel to perennial Class 3A power Kingfisher for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against the Yellowjackets, but at the very least it presents a significant early season challenge. Just don't expect the Longhorns to come in feeling intimidated.
"No," Longhorns head coach Joey Reinart said when asked. "Yeah, they've won a state championship and they've won a lot of big football games. They'e pretty tradition-rich there, but we have done a lot of good stuff the last several years. We have a lot of confidence in what we do."
Stepping up in class is certainly not new territory for Chisholm.
"It's going to be difficult, but we've been here before," Reinart said.
Indeed, they have. Last season Chisholm tested its mettle against a pair of 4A teams, Bethany and Weatherford, and while it didn't come away with wins, it can be argued it helped set Chisholm up for what became another successful run at a district title.
The Longhorns come in 1-0 after opening the season with a 19-8 win over Class A Fairview. Reinart said he was pleased with the win, especially considering Chisholm's opener was delayed a week and only being able to participate in one scrimmage and some missed practices.
It also saw the emergence of a two-man quarterback rotation of Luke Balenti and Bryce Patton. Reinart was pleased with their combined performance, which included Patton throwing to Balenti for a touchdown. He said he plans to continue to use both players at quarterback this season.
"We like what both of them give us," Reinart said. "Luke gives us a little bit of an option, flexed out and being able to throw the football. Bryce just happens to be one of our faster guys. We're just going to leave them both in, move them around. ... We have to have our best 11 players out there and I think Bryce and Luke are those guys."
The win also was a bit of a coming out party for senior running back Jesse Christy, who scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and finished with 89 yards on 24 carries.
"He was real solid," Reinart said. "It's the first varsity action the kid's ever had. He's a senior, had a little bad luck throughout his career with injuries and stuff like that so this was his first varsity action."
However, what may have surprised Reinart was the play of the Longhorns' defense in keeping the Yellowjackets off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and limiting Fairview to only 149 yards of total offense.
"Honestly, they shocked me a bit," Reinart said of Chisholm's opening night defense. "Not that I wasn't expecting it to be solid, it was really solid. It was a lot better than I was expecting, which was a huge plus for us moving forward."
While Chisholm is breaking in a slew of new starters this season, it was senior Cody Wichert that stepped up with an important interception.
"He broke on a slant route, read the quarterback really nicely and jumped right in front of it," Reinart said. "He's had some experience back there, so he knows how to play the game."
The longhorns will be hitting the road to take on Kingfisher Friday night in what will be the first meeting between the teams in 35 years, with the Yellowjackets leading the all-time series, 6-0. Reinart said it will be the first of two-game series with Kingfisher visiting Chisholm next year. He said he hopes the schools can make it a regular rivalry.
Kingfisher, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, (1-1) fell last week in a wild 50-49 contest against No. 2 Class 4A Weatherford at home after opening on the road with a 54-6 win at Alva.
The Yellowjackets rallied from 44-28 fourth quarter deficit and missed tying the game and potentially sending it into overtime when a two-point conversion failed. Kingfisher rolled up 425 yards in total offense and limited Weatherford to 297 yards.
Kingfisher quarterback Jax Sternberger had three touchdown passes. Cade Stephenson rushed for a pair of touchdowns. The Yellowjackets also scored on defense and special teams. Caleb Dick returned a pick-six 26 yards for a first quarter score and Hunter Evans scored off a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.
Reinart is prepared for a dogfight.
"They have a bunch of athletes out there," Reinart said. "We are going to have to fight and scrap. That's the way we are going to have to hang our hat this whole year is to go out there and get as physical as we can and just scrap for everything we get."
