Chisholm looks to rebound against Chandler

ENID, Okla. — Chisholm head coach Tana Gragg said the Lady Longhorns "didn't play well" in their 52-44 loss to No. 3 Millwood in last week's regional winner's bracket final.
However, an eight-point loss to the Lady Falcons when not playing well may speak more to Chisholm's potential to continue its season. Millwood has rolled through much of its schedule this season, rarely allowing teams to stay within double digits.
Having two starters, Tatum Long and Tatum Sefcik, limited with foul trouble and Courtney Petersen fouling out, certainly didn't help matters against one of the top teams in 3A. It's not hard to imagine a different outcome if those three weren't limited or unavailable. Chisholm easily handled its opposition in its two previous playoff games, defeating Riverside, 59-36 and routing Hennessey, 72-24.
Chisholm will look to keep its season going when the No. 18 Lady Longhorns (15-10) face Chandler Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 3A Area elimination game at Western Heights.
No. 17 Chandler (18-9) earned its spot in the Area tournament by avenging an earlier loss.
Chandler got by Perry 37-35 in its regional loser's bracket final. Perry earlier defeated Chandler 40-38 in a district game at Perry. Chandler currently is on a three-game winning streak, including a 55-13 win over Meeker and 46-20 victory over Lone Grove in the regionals.
The winner plays Crooked Oak or Prague Friday.
Other games involving area teams:
• No. 5 Alva Ladybugs (21-5) play Millwood Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the winner's bracket final at Western Heights. The Ladybugs defeated Prague 53-46 behind another stellar game from senior Payton Jones. Jones, who has been one of the top girls players this year in 3A, had 27 points in the win. Prague came into the game ranked No. 11 and suffered only its fourth loss.
A win sends Alva on to the state tournament. A loss would have them playing Saturday against the survivor of the consolation bracket with a state berth again on the line. Alva's last loss was 50-47 to Chisholm at home on Jan. 17.
• The No. 12 Hennessey Eagles (20-6) took down Crooked Oak 51-42 last week in their Class 3A regional loser's bracket final. The Eagles were led by Angel Rodriguez's 20-point effort in the win. The Eagles will next need to get past No. 6 Community Christian (22-4) if they're to continue their quest for a state berth.
Community Christian took out No. 10 Perry, 54-47 at home to advance to the Area round. It was only Perry's fifth loss.
The winner faces either Prague or Riverside on Friday.
• Kingfisher continues on what is looking like an inevitable trip to state. The defending Class 4A champs have rarely been challenged this season and that again was the case when the No. 1 Yellowjackets (25-0) dismantled Clinton 91-40 in their regional winner's bracket final. Junior Bijan Cortes lit up Clinton for 32 points and fellow junior Matthew Stone added 16 points.
No. 8 Bethany (20-5) has the unenviable task of trying to trip up the Yellowjackets. Bethany defeated No. 11 Metro Christian 59-43 to reach the Area winner's bracket final.
Kingfisher defeated Bethany 75-63 earlier this season. The winner of Friday's 8 p.m. game at Stillwater advances to the state tournament.
• The Kingfisher Lady Jackets also are in contention for a state tournament berth in the Class 4A girls Area at Stillwater, but will have to advance through the loser's bracket starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to get there. The No. 20 Lady Jackets (17-9) — coached by former Enid Pacers coach Gerrett Spears — defeated Woodward 53-42 to survive and advance. Ray Garner had a team-high 20 points for Kingfisher in the win.
Kingfisher will have to get by No. 14 Oologah-Talala (18-8), which upset No. 5 Victory Christian, 49-37.
The winner faces either Bethany or Elk City on Friday.
