Chisholm looking for points and end to 3-game skid

There was a brief power outage during last week’s home game for Chisholm during the Longhorns’ 21-0 loss in its district opener against Oklahoma Christian Schools. It was quickly resolved, but the season-long power outage for the Longhorns’ offense continued.
Chisholm (1-3, 0-1) was limited to 119 total yards on offense including minus-1 yard rushing. The Longhorns’ offense also turned the ball over three times in falling for the third-straight time since opening the season with a 19-8 win over Fairview. Over the course of its last three losses, Chisholm has averaged less than seven points per game.
Longhorns head coach Joey Reinart said OCS’ defense had a lot to do with Chisholm’s offensive issues last week, but also said the Longhorns need to start figuring things out pretty quickly now that district season has started.
“We keep saying these guys haven’t been in this position to make things happen, but it’s getting to the point of the year where you have to start making some plays,” Reinart said Thursday regarding his young team. “We had some plays that were there, but just didn’t get it done. We have to figure out how to make that happen.”
He said the team is continuing to work on getting that done, personnel-wise and through execution.
“We’re doing our best to try personnel as much as we can to get guys in the best possible position to make those plays,” he said. “They are all very capable, it’s just a matter of when it comes down to crunch time getting it done.
“I’m not one to make excuses, I don’t accept that. We have to figure out a way to get things done, that’s the bottom line. We’re not using youth as a crutch or anything, we just have to make the plays that are there.”
While the offense struggled last week, the defense gave up only 14 points with OCS’ other touchdown coming on a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Saints’ defensive touchdown came on a fumble at Chisholm’s own 2-yard line. One play earlier Chisholm starting center, junior Hayden Koechel, left the game with an injured an ankle and another player had to be moved to center.
“You don’t make a play, then you hit a bad streak and it kind of balls up on you,” Reinart said. “We have to slide a guy over to take a snap and it ends up on the ground and they score a touchdown off that. So, our defense played really well, held them to 14 points.”
Luke Balenti is back at full strength and being 100% should help the Longhorns’s offense against Luther this week. Reinart said the team held him back a little bit last week but inserted him in the second half to try to give the offense a boost at wide receiver.
Chisholm’s opponent this week, Luther (1-3, 1-0) finds itself in a similar circumstance to the Longhorns, struggling while getting younger players up to speed.
Luther opened the season with three straight losses before breaking through in the victory column last week with a 49-7 district win over Blackwell. In its three losses to Prague, Jones and Antlers, the Lions’ offense averaged only 12 points per game.
The Longhorns will be looking to contain quarterback Braden Browning, who does most of his damage when he breaks contain.
In last week’s win over Blackwell, Browning scored three rushing touchdowns and was 10-17 passing for 183 yards. The Lions’ defense forced Blackwell into six fumbles, recovering three as Luther put the game away early by scoring 28 first-quarter points.
“Their quarterback likes to scramble and improvise,” Reinart said. “Those things give you issues if you let it happen. Defensively, I really think we’ve improved over the last couple of weeks. I expect those guys to be out there and do a really good job. I expect them (Luther) to come in and try to man us up like the last few teams have and force us to make plays in the passing game.”
This will be the fifth meeting between the teams with Chisholm winning the last three games in the series, including 23-13 in 2019.
A win will get Chisholm right back in the district race, something Reinart said he told the team after last week’s loss.
“OCS slips up against another team and you’re back in the mix,” Reinart said. “We have seen a lot of growth this week. That was our focus. The one thing I told them is to keep getting better, keep growing in practice and they really have this week I think.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.