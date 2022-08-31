ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s softball team will be hosting the Highway 81 Classic beginning Thursday.
Chisholm (4-11), Timberlake (8-10), Kingfisher (9-11) and Alva (12-6) will make up Pool A. Blackwell (4-12), Mulhall-Orlando (6-3), Heritage Hall (4-7) and Okarche (7-6) make up Pool B.
Pool play will be Thursday and Friday, with the championship round set for Saturday.
Here are the schedules
Thursday — 10 a.m., Timberlake vs. Chisholm; 11:45, Timberlake vs. Kingfisher; 1:30, Kingfisher vs. Alva; 3:15, Blackwell vs. Mulhall-Orlando; 5, Heritage Hall vs. Mulhall-Orlando; 6:45, Okarche vs. Heritage Hall.
Friday — 10 a.m., Chisholm vs. Alva; 11:45, Alva vs. Timberlake; 1:30, Chisholm vs. Kingfisher; 3:15, Blackwell vs. Heritage Hall; 5, Blackwell vs. Okarche; 6:45, Okarche vs. Mulhall-Orlando
Saturday — 11 a.m., Pool A 4th vs. Pool B fourth 7th place; 12:45, Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, consolation championship; 2:30, Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 3rd place; 4:15, Pool A first vs. Pool B first, championship
