Chisholm, Hennessey seek first district wins

Chisholm and Hennessey have a long history on the gridiron, but this year’s matchup takes on a different appearance than in most years.
Entering mid-October, both teams are looking for their first district win and still searching for their footing. It’s an unusual circumstance as the matchup has frequently seen at least one, if not both, teams in contention. This year, both enter with potential playoff hopes dimming, especially for the loser of Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup at Hennessey.
However, if either the Longhorns (1-5, 0-3) or the Eagles (1-3, 0-1) can right the ship starting this week, a playoff spot is still potentially within reach.
Chisholm is looking to end a five-game losing streak, its longest such winless stretch in nine years. The Longhorns fell 21-14 last week to Perry in District 2A-1 play, but there were positive signs that the Longhorns may be pulling out of their funk.
While Chisholm fell behind early again, trailing the Maroons 14-0 after the first quarter, the Longhorns closed the gap to 14-8 early in the second quarter on Luke Balenti’s 3-yard run and again drew to within one score in the third quarter when Cody Cross’ 27-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Patton made it 21-14.
It was a veritable scoring binge for Chisholm, which had been shut out in its previous two games, 40-0 against Luther and 21-0 to Oklahoma Christian School.
While it wasn’t a fast start, it likely was the response head coach Joey Reinart had been looking for.
“Getting down, getting behind is a not a great start for us,” Reinart said last week. “Against Luther we gave up 27 points in the first half. We’re not built for that. Once we make a big mistake and go down 14-0, now we’re pressing the issue and trying to get back in the game and that’s not really how we’re set up to be so we’ve got to try to get out on a good start, don’t allow a big play and keep grinding the rest of the game.”
The Longhorns’ running attack put up 204 yards in last week’s loss and outgained Perry 299-273 yards but still couldn’t dig out an early — those less deep — hole.
Chisholm will be facing a Hennessey squad that has won only one game over the past two years, a 33-7 non-district win over Crooked Oak on Sept. 18, but like Chisholm last week, showed signs of improvement.
The Eagles in falling 46-34 to district foe Blackwell last week, saw a resurgence in their offense. The Eagles put up 351 yards in offense, on the strength of a solid game from quarterback Sebastian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards and threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Kaden Hawk and twice with Keigan Crites.
However, the Eagles’ defense surrendered 458 yards in offense to Blackwell, including 313 yards on the ground.
Hennessey was playing its first game since being idled for two weeks due to COVID-19. Prior to being sidelined, the Eagles had broken a 14-game losing streak by defeating Crooked Oak and Eagles head coach Paul Hix felt that momentum may have been on their side after snapping the skid.
“There’s never a good time for something like this,’’ Hix said prior to last week’s game against Blackwell. “Our offensive line was jelling and that had been an issue up to that point. We already knew how to treat a bye (Sept. 11) but coming back after two weeks is a challenge.’’
The layoff may have played a part as well in Hennessey being penalized 16 times for 133 yards.
Hennessey leads the overall series 25-16. The Longhorns routed Hennessey 61-8 in their meeting last season and have won the last five contests between the schools.
