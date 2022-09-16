PONCA CITY — Enid’s boys paid tribute to an iconic Plainsmen cross country family in finishing third at the Ponca City Invitational Thursday with 88 points (Stillwater 53, Newcastle 71).
Hank Childs, father of EHS legendary runner Donnie, died Wednesday following a long illness. Donnie Childs is a close friend of EHS coach Justin DeClerck and had spoken to the track team last spring. Hudson, Donnie’s daughter, is the Waller Middle School cross country coach.
Each runner had Hank’s initials on their hand and instead of Plainsmen shouted “Hank’’ before lining up for the race.
“We ran for Hank today,’’ DeClerck said. “The boys ran inspired. They were motivated to do this for the Childs family. It was all about remembering Mr. Childs.’’
Enid had personal best times from Blake Jensen, third, 18:02.32; Camryn Gantt, 12th, 19:06.76; Zane Briix, 21st, 19:51.28; Hudson Plummer, 25th, 20:08.21; Wyatt Hamrick, 27th, 20:12.28; Matthew Reames, 33rd, 20:52.84; and Lucas Martinez, 58th, 23:50.51.
“The kids need to reach out to guys like Donnie and Chance Rush (who has spoken to the team in the past),’’ DeClerck said. “They need to know who they are and what they mean to the community.’’
The EHS girls were third with 78. Stillwater won the meet with 30 points with Newcastle second with 74.
Sophia Faulk was second with a time of 21:58.72. She was followed by Camry Carmichael, 14th, 23:47.21; Gabrielle Hunter, 15th, 23:49.45; Sarah Bonebreak, 26th, 25:31.98; Abigail Poggenpohl, 29th, 25:59.60; and Brianna Clayton, 30th, 26:02.55.
Carmichael’s time beat her previous personal best (26:03) by two minutes and 20 seconds.
“The girls did great today,’’ said EHS coach Mark Johnson. “Camry really flew out there. We ran together well as a team and our times are getting faster and faster (average time was season best 24:13). We’re progressing just like I want them to do.’’
The next cross country meet will be the Oklahoma State University Cowboy Jamboree Sept. 24.
Here are the Enid JV times:
Girls — Zuleyma Castelon, 15th, 27:30.26; Katie Hopkinson, 15th, 28:02.76; Mallie Lewis, 19th, 28:52.20; Emma Holland, 21st, 29:04.71; Carson Nault, 26th, 30:56.48; and Melia Roach, 36th, 34:19.84.
Boys — Landon Jung, second, 19:46.89; Cooper McKee, 15th, 21:29.76; Kyle Llamas, 17th, 21:44.18; Karson LaRue, 29th, 22:31.98; Luke Davis, 34th, 22:52.40; Kaleb Ylitalo, 38th, 23:18.65; Austin Clark, 42nd, 23:53.12; Jack Denney, 44th, 24:07.71; Cayden Stacey, 79th, 28:58.27
