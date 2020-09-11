Mark Timberlake would just as soon forget his first year as the head coach of the Waukomis football team.
The Chiefs, battling the double curse of low numbers and injuries (played one game with 11, one with 12 and six with 13) went 0-10 and were outscored 450-114.
“I never went through anything like that before,’’ said Timberlake, who had been the team’s defensive coordinator. “It was just rough having to deal with something like that ... so many young guys having to step into big games without experience and size. It was a learning curve for all of us.’’
This year, Timberlake is expecting between 21 and 24 players out this season, including three basketball players — Thad Terrel, Mason Ingram and Joe Luckett that didn’t come out last year. He reported attendance was 95 percent at the 6 a.m. summer pride weightlifting program.
“We’re excited to put this behind us and start building a foundation,’’ Timberlake sai
Only five players participated in all 10 games last season. Wyatt Felber and Ricky Woodruff, two of the team’s best offensive and defensive players, missed four games. That slowed the developmental phase.
“That was really tough,’’ Timberlake said. “During the off-season we seem to be grasping what were trying to do. We can’t wait to put on the pads to see what we can do.’’
The Chiefs will be led by the talented trio of three-starter Cooper Wieden, Felber and Woodruff.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Wieden has drawn attention from college scouts as both an offensive guard and defensive end. He has been offered by junior college power Northeastern A&M. He caught 20 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns last year and had 21 catches for 472 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. He ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Timberlake said Wieden probably will be used more at guard where he is being recruited.
Wieden is also a dominant player on defense where he had 34 tackles and two quarterback sacks.
Felber, a 185-pound senior, rushed for 252 yards on 70 carries and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 51 yards. He also had 27 tackles at linebacker, 21 of which were unassisted. He had one sack and a forced fumble.
Woodruff rushed for 139 yards on 39 carries and had six receptions for 113 yards. Despite missing four games and being a freshman, he was the team’s defensive MVP. He had 44 solo and eight assisted tackles to go with three forced fumbles. The 145-pound Woodruff was dead lifting around 400 pounds in Summer Pride.
Waukomis this year is going for a balanced attack that may at first may be more run heavy.
Terrel is the leading candidate at quarterback with Domonic Doersom and Dakota Hines being the other candidates.
Maven Burroughs is another candidate for running back and receiver. Doersom, Rudy Richards and Jaxon Burkhardt are the other receiving hopefuls.
Wieden will be joined by returnees Cole Lamle and Tyler Vanover on the offensive line. Newcomers Ingram and Luckett should help her.
The Chiefs will be looking to improve a defense that allowed 45 points a game last season.
“If we can get some consistency on the defensive side, we should improve,’’ Timberlake said. “We’re not only going to have that consistency but we’re going to depth in positions that we lacked last year. We’re pretty excited about that.’’
Wieden will be joined on the d-line by Lamle, Vanover, Luckett and Burkhardt. Ingram is being looked at at quick end. Luckett and Burkhardt will join Felber at linebacker. Woodruff will be joined in the secondary by Doersom, Richards and Terrel.
The Chiefs’ District B-2 will have a different look. Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Ringwood are back. Class C state champion and former 11-man power Okeene replace Pioneer and Garber.
The Chiefs will have a challenging non-district schedule with old district foes Pioneer and Garber being joined by Class C state runner-up Waynoka, Class C semifinalist Timberlake and Covington-Douglas.
WAUKOMIS - District B-2
Aug. 28 — Waynoka
Sept. 3 — Garber
Sept. 11 — at Timberlake
Sept. 18 — at Pioneer
Sept. 25 — Covington-Douglas
Oct. 9 — Cherokee
Oct. 15 — at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Oct. 23 — Ringwood
Oct. 30 — at Pond Creek-Hunter
Nov. 6 — at Okeene
Head coach: Mark Timberlake, 2nd season, 0-10
