Chiefs-Mustangs a neighborly rivalry

Waukomis goes to Pioneer Friday for a rivalry with the intensity one can expect when the two schools are only seven miles apart on Wood Road.
"It's just the approximate distance between the two schools,'' said Waukomis coach Mark Timberlake. "Some of our kids have gone to school with some of their kids and some of their kids have gone to school with our kids. They have played on the same Little League teams and have played against each other their whole lives. They know each other. That makes for a good rivalry.''
"It's a battle of Wood Road,'' said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet who has played in the rivalry both as a coach and a player. "All of my boys know all of their boys. I know their coach. He knows me. It usually comes down to whoever does the little things right.''
Pioneer has won the last three meetings by scores of 52-6, 38-8 and 48-0. Waukomis had won the two meetings before that, 28-24 and 54-20. The Mustangs lead the series, 28-14.
Both teams come in with motivation having lost the week before. Waukomis (0-3) was mercy-ruled by Timberlake, 56-6. Pioneer (2-1), ranked No. 5 last week, fell out of the Class B rankings after falling to No. 3 Cherokee, 28-22 in a game where the Mustangs were stopped twice inside the five.
"You can't look at anybody's record and take them lightly,'' Overstreet said. "Any team can beat you on any given night if they make plays and you don't.''
Waukomis' three losses have come against three teams with a combined 7-0 record. Timberlake said the tough schedule is designed to prepare his team for District B-2 play. The multi offensive looks they have been seeing, he said, "better prepares us for the district run.''
"Our goal is to try to get better every week,'' Timberlake said. "We have tried to add things every week where we can go into district play prepared and be mentally strong and attempt to develop your football IQ each week.''
The loss, Overstreet said, caused the Mustangs to take a hard look at each other. He was disappointed in Pioneer falling behind 22-6 early.
"I think our intensity has been ramped up this week,'' he said. "We're focusing on the little things. We know if we do the little things right, it will take care of the big things.''
Cherokee quarterback Lake Lyon rushed for 192 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns and completed eight of 11 passes for 54 yards. The Chiefs were beating Pioneer at their own game in the first half in taking a 16-0 lead.
"Cherokee hit us in the mouth and we backed down,'' Overstreet said. "If they hit you in the mouth, you got to hit back. We were a completely different team in the second half. We took care of business, but it was too late. You have to play four quarters and not two. It was a good learning experience for the boys. They know what's gotten to be taken care of.''
Overstreet was frustrated over lost opportunities in the red zone (fumble and a turnover on downs).
"We had a heart-to-heart with our offense," he said. "It doesn't work unless they do their jobs. I felt like they got the message. If you get in the red zone, it's supposed to be taken care of. We got a big piece of humble pie.''
Cherokee converted on two of three two-point conversions while Pioneer was only one of two.
"That was the difference in the game,'' Overstreet said.
Quarterback Ty Dennett ran for 177 yards and was three of eight passing for 77 yards, including a 69-yard scoring pass to Layton Parker. Those were his first completions of the season.
"Ty took control of the offense in the second half,'' Overstreet said.
Parker led the defensive charge with 10 total tackles.
Ricky Woodruff has been a positive for the Chiefs this season with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He has scored all four of WHS' touchdowns.
Waukomis drove the ball to the Timberlake one on the first drive,only to fumble the ball away.
"We didn't finish drives consistently and we didn't protect the ball,'' Timberlake said. "When you give the other team multiple possessions when they are already a high caliber team, you won't compete well. We have to be eliminate that to be competitive. The kids need to learn from that and take accountability.''
Pioneer is averaging 305.7 yards per game on the ground. Chisholm transfer Parker and Dennett each have scored six touchdowns this season.
"Pioneer is a physical, run right at you football team,'' Timberlake said. "If you can't stop them, they won't change it.''
It will be senior night at Pioneer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.