The Cherokee Chiefs look to defend their District B-2 championship this fall.
The Chiefs return six starters from last year’s 12-2 team which went a perfect 5-0 in the district, including a 42-30 win over Pioneer for the title.
“We graduated some good ones, but we have quite a few back,’’ said Chiefs coach Bryce Schanbacher, who went over the 100-win mark (102-40) at Cherokee in his 11th season at the helm in 2019. “We’re looking forward to it. We have a good group coming back.’’
Schanbacher said like his Cherokee teams in the past, the team’s main asset is their attitudes.
“Our kids have always worked extremely hard and played together as a team,’’ he said. “We had a couple of years that we were down when we had to play a lot of young kids, but those kids still worked hard. We never lost that hard work attitude.’’
That attitude may be brought out even more in a year where spring practice and team camps were canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“If anything we are more anxious to get out to practice,’’ Schanbacher said. “We have a little more of sense of urgency. We have used spring practice and the summer camps to figure out who is going to play where. We just know we are ready to get out there and play. We want to keep everybody safe and healthy and keep the season moving.’’
Junior quarterback Lake Lyon is considered one of the top signal callers in Class B. He had over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing in directing an offense that averaged 45.8 points in the regular season and scored 40 or more points 10 times.
Lyon also was effective in the secondary with five interceptions and 87 tackles as a sophomore.
Senior running back-linebacker Damien Lobato is another solid and versatile two-way player. Lobato rushed for 300 yards and had another 165 in receiving while being the team’s leading returning tackler with 118 stops, including 12 for losses.
Senior Ruston James, who has played every position but center, is counted on as both a lineman and a back.
The Chiefs return both of their returning starting guards in seniors Matthew Reeves (5-10, 180) and Char Smith (6-1, 220).
Reeves, Schanbacher said, is a prototype 8-man. He is quick and is known for his pulling ability. Reeves had 67 tackles last season.
Smith is another known for his versatility. He may be moved to center.
Treavor Green, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, is back at both tight end and defensive end.
Schanbacher said while Green is more of a blocking tight end, he does a good job running routes.
Schanbacher said the return of lettermen sophomore Aiden Sanborn, senior Julius Luster and sophomore sophomore Brant Failes will give Cherokee enough depth in the line that he will be able to rotate players in and out on offense and defense.
Cherokee’s head coach believes the biggest asset of the depth is the flexibility of the players, which allow them to play a lot of different positions.
“That’s real important in 8-man,’’ Schanbacher said.
The Chiefs will have a new district look. Pioneer and Garber have been replaced by 2019 Class C state champion Pond Creek-Hunter and Okeene.
“Anytime you put Pond Creek-Hunter in a district, it becomes more difficult,’’ Schanbacher said. “They got a great program there. Coach (David) Kerr is one of the best coaches in 8-man. Okeene is a tradition rich town. I’m sure they are ready to get back to the winning side of things.”
Cherokee dominated its returning district competition last season — Waukomis (68-22), Kremlin-Hillsdale (54-0) and Ringwood (48-0).
Defending Class B state champion Shattuck heads the non-district schedule which includes four other playoff teams — Laverne, Sharon-Mutual, Pioneer and Seiling.
Cherokee opens the season at home against Laverne Aug. 28. The Chiefs have been to the playoffs nine of the last 10 seasons.
CHEROKEE - District B-2
Aug. 28 — Laverne
Sept. 4 — Sharon-Mutual
Sept. 11 — at Pioneer
Sept. 18 — at Shattuck
Sept. 25 — at Seiling
Oct. 9 — at Waukomis
Oct. 15 — Okeene
Oct. 23 — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Oct. 30 — at Ringwood
Nov. 6 — Pond Creek-Hunter
Head coach: Bryce Schanbacher, 12th season, record 102-40
