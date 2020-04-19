Cashion's Hardaway voted NW Oklahoma boys coach of the year

The Cashion Wildcats basketball team had not qualified for the state tournament in 24 years prior to making the Class 2A state tournament this past season under head coach John Hardaway.
Hardaway led the Wildcats to the state's No. 2 ranking and a 25-3 record in his eighth season at Cashion and has been voted by area coaches as the Enid News & Eagle's Northwest Oklahoma boys basketball coach of the year.
"It's quite the honor," Hardaway said when told of the award. "There's a lot of really good coaches in our area and a lot of coaches did a good job this year. It's pretty humbling to say the least."
Cashion opened the season by winning its first 11 games of the season, including starting off by claiming a tournament title at Garber.
"I thought the catapult for us early was beating Garber early in the season without our football guys," Hardaway said.
The Wildcats were down four players, including two starters, as the Cashion football team was playing for a championship at the same time.
"Once that happened, I was pretty convinced that we had a chance to have a pretty special season after that," Hardaway said.
Cashion proceeded to win the Three Rivers Conference tournament and later in the year won the consolation title at its own tournament, but that is a bit misleading as the Wildcats knocked off No. 1 Dale in that game.
"Our tournament was so tough," Hardaway said. "We beat the No. 1 team in the consolation, I know, that's crazy."
Hardaway said he coached to his team's strength.
"You have to put the players first," he said. "It's got to be about them. I have always tried to adapt what our strengths are. We've done things a number of different ways during my career in terms of trying to win games."
This season, that meant playing uptempo.
"This year we wanted to play really fast. We were pretty guard oriented," Hardaway said. "We were running down the floor, shooting 3's.
"My philosophy is to try to adapt and whatever it is, give our players the best opportunity to win. That's all I want."
And Cashion did plenty of winning all the way to the Class 2A state tournament.
This past season was the second time Hardaway, a Fairview native and Oklahoma State alum, coached a team into the state tournament, having done so as the head coach at Morrison in 2008, where he spent seven years as head coach before coming to Cashion.
But postseason success was something Cashion had not experienced in quite a while.
Prior to this season, the Wildcats had not made an appearance in the area tournament since 1997, and had to pull off an impressive comeback in the regionals, rallying from seven down with three minutes left to defeat Mangum 63-61.
The Wildcats earned their trip to state with a convincing 61-26 win over Calera at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, rebounding after being upset 56-51 by Minco.
Hardaway said a key component was the team's depth.
"We played 10 guys and we had a bunch of different guys being leading scorers," he said. "Our strength was our collective strength."
Senior Jacob Woody led the team last season, averaging 18 points per game, and was All-Northwest Oklahoma first team.
But the season came to an unexpected end when the state tournament for Classes 2A-6A was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Above all else, we want everyone to be safe of course," Hardaway said. "I felt the worst for my players. I feel horrible for their parents and friends, family, classmates and the community because they all deserved the experience of the state tournament, whether it was one day or three days, hopefully.
"So many things have to go right (to make state) and you have to do so many things to put yourself in position. So much work goes into getting there, the amount of hours that go into the gym, the weight room and team camps, scrimmages, practices and film sessions. ... To not be able to play it out was tough. It was tough though for everybody, not just us. All the other classes, the boys and girls, didn't have that shot. It's tough, but how you handle it is important."
Hardaway, though, remains grateful for the season Cashion had and the memories for the players and their families and their school.
"We're very blessed to have incredible administration, incredible teachers and faculty," he said. "The coaches I coach with are awesome. We have great parents. It's a blessing as a coach what we have around us and given the opportunity to be successful at Cashion.
