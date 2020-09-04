Casady mystery foe for OBA

Casady looms as the ultimate mystery opponent for Oklahoma Bible Academy in the season opener for both teams at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commitment Field.
The Cyclones, a private school out of Oklahoma City, were a late replacement for Guymon JV, which had to cancel out of a scheduled game with the Trojans last week, because of some positive COVID-19 tests. The Cyclones, for various reasons, are the fourth team OBA has had scheduled for the opening game. It's the first-ever varsity game between the two schools.
Casady has had to scramble for opponents since the Southwest Preparatory Conference canceled conference games for the fall.
OBA will have no game film or scrimmage films to watch. Since the Cyclones have played primarily out-of-state teams there are no virtually no common opponents to draw from. OBA coach Chris Cayot is friends with Casady coach Koby Scoville and the teams have played against each other in middle school and JV.
"It's really been unique as far as getting ready for a team with no scrimmage film or game film to look at,'' Cayot said. "It's been a challenge at this point. We're just happy to be having a game on Friday.''
Casady has changed from a 4-2-5 to a 3-3 stack defense.
"That's quite a difference,'' Cayot said. "They are still going to be aggressive.''
Cayot acknowledged scrimmage film can be misleading. Cayot himself acknowledged he doesn't show everything in a scrimmage.
"There's always a little bit of coaching on the fly at this point,'' Cayot said. "Casady is a little bit different animal. They play in a 3A (private school) league. Like us they have run into circumstances they couldn't control. They feel like our game will be a pretty good game for them. They normally play on a different stage than we do, but because they have a sophomore quarterback and a bunch of receivers who haven't played, it will give us a chance to play at their level a bit. It will be a competitive game for both of us.''
Cayot said there will be a "lot of studying and mental notes taken in the first quarter and first half ... I'm sure there will be a lot more adjustments made than normal.
The line — one of OBA's strengths — might be facing the biggest challenge without game film to study.
"The biggest mystery is not knowing how we match up up front,'' Cayot said. "We have some seniors and juniors who are pretty good for our level but that's one of their strengths too. We have some experienced guys but not being able to show who they are blocking and what they do and how they move ... that's a pretty tough deal as far as getting guys ready.''
Sophomore Bodie Boydstun will get the nod at quarterback. He replaces the graduated Barron Winter, who threw for 25 touchdowns last season.
"Bodie is a big, strong kid who has a really good arm and a level personality,'' Cayot said. "He doesn't get too high or too low. He did a really good in the preseason. He has learned a lot of things and has filled out a lot. He is young and has a lot to learn and growing to do, but we like what he is doing right now.''
Senior Jett Cheatham is entering his fourth year as a starting running back/wide receiver and sometimes quarterback. He caught nine touchdown passes last year and ran for six more.
"Our seniors have been good leaders in the practice field and in the locker room,'' Cayot said. "It's been as a strange year in how we have had to do things. It's good that we have guys who follow up on what we need to do and hold the young guys accountable.''
The Trojans return seven starters from a team that went 6-5 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
OBA chose not to scrimmage last week after the Guymon JV game was canceled. Cayot was pleased with a scrimmage with Fairview the week before.
"There are still a lot of things that we can work on,'' he said. "We were pretty physical for the most part. We got after them.''
Cayot's biggest concern is a lack of overall experience.
"But at this point it's just good to get that first one under your belt,'' he said. "We're just ready to play somebody else. It felt like it took forever to get to the Fairview scrimmage. We ready to mix it up with somebody else.''
OBA has won four straight opening games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.