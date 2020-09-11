Missing the playoffs last season after back-to-back playoff trips has served as motivation for the Medford Cardinals in their second season under head coach Blake Lamle.
The Cardinals return six starters on both offense and defense and will have the benefit of having a season in Lamle’s system.
“We’re hungry,’’ said Lamle, who for the first time in four seasons isn’t making a move himself. “Last year was a learning year. We learned a lot about how to be disciplined and taking care of business. We learned some valuable lessons and we’ll be ready to go.’’
The Cardinals will have a new defensive coordinator in Preston Kysar, who has the head coach at Deer Creek-Lamont before taking the elementary school principal’s job at Medford in 2019.
“We’re really excited about that,’’ Lamle said. “We only graduated two starters so that’s beneficial as well.’’
Four opponents from the old District C-3 — DCLA, Copan, Bluejacket and Welch — are in the new district alignment. Copan did not field a team last year. Timberlake, Bartlesville Wesleyan and South Coffeyville will replace Covington-Douglas, Southwest Covenant and Coyle. Medford’s two wins last year came over DCLA, 54-0 and Welch, 64-0.
The Cardinals averaged 24.4 points per game last year. That figure should go up with the return of the entire backfield.”We played most of those teams last year,’’ Lamle said. “Timberlake is going to be pretty good. We feel good about our team and our abilities. It’s not going to be hard to figure out whether we have it or not.’’
Senior running back Drake McMillen ran for almost 1,000 yards last season and has been a major contributor the last three seasons.
“Drake is a really good one,’’ Lamle said. “He had a good summer in the weight room and he is ready to roll.’’
McMillen has a good combination of speed and power.
“He is a complete back,’’ Lamle said.
Wide receiver Tate Schuermann had 37 receptions and led the team in interceptions on defense.
Ethan Gee, another senior, was the team’s second leading receiver last season. He should see some time at running back.He has played in both the secondary and at linebacker on defense, but may be used at defensive end this season.
Junior quarterback Issac Koehn was thrown into the quarterback’s job the third week of the season after an injury to Caden Keller. It is wiser with a year’s of experience behind him.
“We got thrown into the fire,’’ Lamle said. “He is just a smart kid. He throws the deep ball well. We’re working on his touch. He’s getting a little better control of that. We can use him as a spot player on defense here and there to give somebody a break.’’
Keller, another senior, will be used as a running back and a motion back. Lamle said Keller will be a good fit there.
Keller is scheduled to move from the secondary to linebacker on defense.
Senior Dalton Matthews has been an effective two-way player as both a tight end and an outside linebacker. He will be moving to end on defense where the Cardinals will be better to take advantage of his strength.
Ethan Shepard is the lone returnee in the interior line where he will move from guard to center and will be a nose guard on defense.
“He has another year in our system,’’ Lamle said. “He is a really smart kid which is why we’re moving him to center. He will help us out on the combo blocks.’’
Sophomore Ellie Gonzales is back at cornerback. He is the son of former Medford star Bobby Gonzales and the nephew of ex-Cardinal star Nathan Gonzales. He lives up to the family name, Lamle said.
“He’s fast,’’ Lamle said,. “What he lacked in knowledge last year he made up for it in being fast.’’
Gonzales will be used as a wide receiver as well.
Medford will be looking to improve its numbers on both offense (27.1) and defense (39.9).
“We should be better on defense,’’ Lamle said. “Our team speed is our greatest strength there.’’
Medford’s back-to-back playoff trips broke a string of six straight seaons of staying home in the postseason. The six wins were the most by a Medford team since a 10-3 record in 2007.
MEDFORD - District C-3
Sept. 3 — Covington-Douglas
Sept. 11 — at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Sept. 18 — Pond Creek-Hunter
Sept. 25 — DCLA
Oct. 2 — at Copan
Oct. 9 — at Bartlesville Wesleyan
Oct.15 — Timberlake
Oct. 23 — at Bluejacket
Oct. 30 — South Coffeyville
Nov. 6 — at Welch
Head coach Blake Lamle, 2nd season, record 2-7
