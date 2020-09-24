The roles may be reversed Friday when Canton visits Ringwood for a non-district 8-man game.
Canton is 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with wins over Okeene, 20-0; Geary, 56-16; and Beaver, 49-0.
Ringwood is 0-3 for the first time since 2009 with losses to No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake, 3-1 Covington-Douglas, 46-0 and No. 5 Class C Waynoka, 44-34.
Canton has shown some creativity this season. John Burton drop-kicked a 25-yard field goal against Beaver.
Luke Swartwood has thrown for four scores and has run for another. Receiver Jake Sinclair has scored five touchdowns — four from Swartwood and another from running back Seth Bromlow.
Bromlow has run for another seven touchdowns.
Ringwood coach James Worley said he was encouraged after the loss to Waynoka last week. The Red Devils had a season-high 146 yards rushing and a season-high 204 yards passing.
Avery Wallace caught two touchdown passes and ran for another. Jaxon Meyer and Cesar Charqueno scored their first touchdowns of the season.
The Red Devils have won the last eight meetings and lead the series, 10-4 since 2006.
In other area games Friday:
11-man
Kingfisher (2-1, 0-0) at Bridge Creek (1-2, 0-0) — District 3A-2 opener for both teams. Kingfisher, ranked No. 6 in 3A, had a season-high 278 yards rushing in a 45-8 rout of Chisholm on Sept. 11. Cade Stephenson has scored 10 touchdowns — three receiving and seven rushing. Quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for nine scores and only one interception. Jared Birdwell has four scoring receptions. Kingfisher's defense has forced 10 turnovers — four interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Bridge Creek is coming off a 27-12 win over Lexington. Kingfisher won last year's game, 55-13 and leads the series, 4-0 since 2009.
Newkirk (0-3, 0-0) at Alva (1-2, 0-1) — District 2A-1 opener for both teams. Alva goes for its second straight win after beating Fairview, 14-6 on Sept. 11. Gavin Perez has scored three touchdowns for the Goldbugs, while quarterback Kaden Slater has thrown for four scores. Newkirk is coming off of a 50-36 loss to Oklahoma Bible Academy. The visiting Tigers have won the last two meetings, 30-22 in 2018 and 28-8 last season, but the Goldbugs hold a 13-5 edge in the series since 1994.
Sayre (3-0, 0-0) at Fairview (1-2, 0-0) — District A-1 opener for both teams. The homestanding Yellowjackets are coming off losses to rivals Chisholm (19-8) and Alva (14-6). Brenner Fortune has thrown three touchdown passes. Sayre, which has returned nine starters, has had three straight 3-7 seasons. A win would give the Eagles the most wins it has had in the last seven years. Sayre was off last week after beating Carnegie, 14-6 on Sept. 11. Fairview has won the last six meetings, including a 26-12 victory last season. They lead the series, 6-1 since 1974.
Cashion (4-0, 0-0) at Watonga (0-2, 0-0) — District A-3 opener for both teams. Ben Harman threw for 269 yards and three scores as Cashion solidified its No. 1 Class A ranking with a 28-7 win over previously No. 4-ranked Thomas last week. Mason Manning had three catches for 76 yards and two scores. Brexten Green had seven catches for 98 yards. Watonga fell to No 8 Minco, 27-20 last week. Quarterback Joe Jackson threw for 179 yards and one touchdown and ran for 121 yards on 14 carries for two more scores. Watonga scored two late touchdowns to almost rally from a 27-6 deficit. Cashion has won the last seven meetings, including 54-14 last season. The Wildcats lead the series 9-1 since 2008.
8-man
Cherokee (2-1) at Seiling (2-1) — Cherokee dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the Class B rankings after falling to No. 1-ranked Shattuck, 64-26 last week. That was the most points the Chiefs have allowed in a game since a 72-22 loss to Timberlake on Sept. 8, 2008. Lake Lyon has rushed for seven touchdowns and has thrown two touchdown passes this season. Seiling has won back-to-back games since a 60-12 loss to Pioneer in the season opener. The Wildcats shut out Kremlin-Hillsdale, 46-0 last week. Seiling leads the series, 5-4 but the Chiefs beat the Wildcats twice last season, 38-0 in the regular series and 52-6 in the playoffs.
DCLA (0-1) at Medford (2-1) — District C-3 opener for both teams. The homestanding Cardinals are coming off a 56-36 victory over Pond Creek-Hunter last week, Medford's first win over the Panthers since 2004. That was the most points they had scored against Pond Creek-Hunter since a 63-18 win in 1975 when both teams were playing 11-man. Drake McMillan scored his first four touchdowns of the season on runs of 16, 44, one and 47 yards. Issac Koehn ran for two scores. DCLA fell to Covington-Douglas 58-6 in its season opener. Medford has won the last three meetings — all by shutouts, 48-0, 60-0 and 54-0. The Cardinals lead the series, 24-12. DCLA had won seven in a row over the Cards before Medford's latest streak.
South Coffeyville (1-2) at Timberlake (3-0) — District C-3 opener for both teams. Timberlake is ranked No. 1 in Class C. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink has thrown for nine touchdowns and has rushed for two more. He has thrown only one interception. Merric Judd has six touchdown receptions and has returned a punt 72 yards for a TD. J.J. Pippin has ran for four scores and has one touchdown reception. The Tigers defense has allowed only one touchdown the last two games. South Coffeyville has losses to Porum, 24-6 and Drumright, 74-36 in between a 50-12 win over Cave Springs. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Idle: Okeene
