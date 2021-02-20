Covington-Douglas’ boys will be looking to get a second shot at No. 4 and defending state champion Garber when the 19-2 Wildcats face 4-3 Dewar at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Class A Area II Region A-B winners bracket semifinals at Frontier.
If the Wildcats win and Garber (18-4) beats Davenport (12-4) in the other semifinal at Yale, the two teams would meet for the regional championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Yale.
Covington-Douglas fell to the Wolverines, 59-57 on Jan. 29. They have won six of their last seven games.
Parker Smith had 20 points as the Wildcats beat Frontier for the first time in several years, 50-22 in the district finals last week. Dewar beat Afton 64-39 in its district finals.
Garber will bring a 10-game winning streak into its game with Davenport. T.J. Bennett had 19 and Aidan Johnston 12 in a 72-35 rout of Yale in its district finals. Davenport has won eight of its last nine, including a 65-37 rout of Summit Christian in its district final.
The Covington-Douglas/Dewar loser will play the Yale-Summit Christian loser at 3 p.m. Monday. The Garber-Davenport loser will play the Frontier-Afton loser at 8 p.m. Monday.
Garber’s girls (18-2), ranked No. 6 and riding a 10-game winning streak, will play Davenport (8-8) at 6 p.m. Yale. The Lady Wolverines haven’t played since Feb. 5 because of weather and COVID-19 restrictions. Garber got a bye into the regional after both Yale and Barnsdall had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.
Davenport, coached by former Seiling and Pond Creek-Hunter coach Rick Wilson, beat Summit Christian, 39-29 in its district final.
The winner will play the Frontier-Quapaw winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Yale. The loser plays the Covington-Douglas/Afton winner at 6 p.m. Monday at Yale.
Covington-Douglas and Afton meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in a losers bracket game at Frontier.
Covington-Douglas, 11-11, beat Olive, 61-39 and lost to Frontier, 61-35 at district. Kelsey Kramer had 26 points overall in the tournament while Elli Garcia had 19. Afton, 10-5, has lost three straight. They fell to Quapaw, 44-34 in a two-team district final.
In other games Saturday involving area teams:
Class A
At Seiling
Cherokee girls (15-4) vs. Canton (12-8), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Cherokee has lost three of its last four games, including a 60-31 loss to Laverne in last week’s district finals. Abby Guffy led the offensive attack with 11 points. Canton had a three-game winning streak broken in a 68-26 loss to Seiling in its district finals. The Lady Tigers eliminated Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply, 40-30 the day before. Paige Robinson had 17 points in the tournament. The winner will meet the Shattuck-Arapaho-Butler loser at 1 p.m. Monday at Mooreland.
At Mooreland
Turpin girls (11-10) vs. Waukomis (16-5), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Waukomis had a four-game winning streak broken by Arapaho-Butler, 45-44 in the district finals despite having three players in double figures — Cambrie Gilliland and Taylor Moody with 13 each and Brynlee Cue with 12. Turpin is 2-4 in its last six games. They beat Mooreland, 63-39 and lost to Shattuck, 61-55 at district. Winner will face the Laverne-Seiling winner at 1 p.m. Monday at Mooreland.
Shattuck boys (8-8) vs. Waukomis (13-7), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Waukomis had a four-game winning streak broken by Arapaho-Butler 58-36 in the district finals after beating Sentinel, 60-53 in the first round. Cooper Wieden had 27 points in the two games. Shattuck has lost four straight, including a 42-37 decision to Mooreland in the district finals. Winner will play the Texhoma-Seiling loser at 8 p.m. Monday at Mooreland.
At Pond Creek-Hunter
Wellston girls (11-10) vs. OBA (7-15), 1 p,m., Losers bracket — Wellston has lost five of last six, including a 49-34 loss to Woodland in its district finals. OBA is 3-6 in its last nine games. The Lady Trojans beat Pond Creek-Hunter, 44-27 and lost to Calumet 56-49 at district. Cooper Cayot had 29 points in the tournament. Winner will face the Okarche-Thomas loser at 1 p.m. Monday at Okarche.
Woodland boys (16-4) vs. OBA (9-14) — Woodland had a six-game winning streak broken by Wellston, 69-58 in the district final. The Trojans eliminated Pond Creek-Hunter, 73-55 at district before falling to Calumet, 81-64. Jett Cheatham had 38 points in the tournament. Winner will face the Okarche-Thomas loser at 3 p.m. Monday at Okarche.
At Okarche
Depew girls (12-11) vs. Pioneer (11-10), 1 p.,m., Losers bracket — Pioneer is trying to bounce back from a 57-32 loss to Thomas in the district finals. Erin Faw Faw scored 18 points in the Lady Mustangs’ two district games. Depew beat Drumright, 61-26 and lost to Okarche, 67-34 at district. Winner will play the Woodland-Calumet loser at 6 p.m. Monday at Okarche.
Drumright boys (6-9) vs. Pioneer (11-10), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Drumright has lost three straight, including a 72-30 loss to Okarche in the district finals. PHS is 2-4 over its last six games. The Mustangs beat Ringwood, 44-42 and lost to Thomas, 37-35 at district. Kolby Vestal had 32 in the tournament. Winner will play the Okarche-Thomas loser at 8 p.m. Monday at Okarche.
Class B
At Leedey
Hardesty girls (10-4) vs. Timberlake (3-10), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Timberlake got 24 points from Samantha Phillips in its two district games. Hardesty fell to Leedey, 72-27 in its district. Winner faces Balko-Beaver loser at 6 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
Sharon-Mutual boys (9-15) vs. Burlington (7-5), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Burlington beat Medford 63-41 and lost to Timberlake, 55-44 at district. Preston Paschall had 45 points in the tournament. Sharon-Mutual fell to Leedey, 59-23 in its district final. Winner plays the Goodwell-Tyrone loser at 8 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
Leedey girls (19-3) vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale (13-7), 6 p.m., Winners bracket — The Lady Broncs are 6-2 over their last eight games, including a 40-32 win over Timberlake in the district finals behind 15 points from Taryn Gray. Leedey, ranked No. 2, has won eight of its last nine games, including a 72-27 rout of Hardesty in the district final. Winner will face Balko-Beaver winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leedey. Loser faces Boise City-Drummond winner at 1 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
Leedey boys (16-2) vs. Timberlake (12-6), 8 p.m., Winners bracket — Timberlake has won five straight, including a 55-44 victory over Burlington in the district finals. J.J. Pippin had 21 points in the tournament. Leedey has won four of its last five, including a 59-23 win over Sharon-Mutual in the district finals. Winner plays Goodwell-Tyrone winner at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leedey. Loser plays Balko-Drummond winner at 3 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
At Beaver
Boise City (14-5) girls vs. Drummond (15-4), 1 p.m. Losers bracket — Drummond had four-game winning streak broken by Beaver, 38-33 in the district finals. Kate Spring had 19 points in a 54-44 win over Tyrone in the elimination game. Boise City, coached by Helena-Goltry product Roxie Bratcher, had a three-game winning streak broken by Balko, 36-35 in the district finals. Winner will face Leedey/Kremlin-Hillsdale winner at 1 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
Balko boys (11-2) vs. Drummond (7-12), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Balko had an eight-game winning streak broken by Goodwell, 64-56 in its district. Drummond beat Beaver, 53-45 and lost to Tyrone, 65-33 at district. Tyler Norris had 21 in both games. Winner plays Leedey-Timberlake loser at 3 p.m. Monday at Leedey.
At Arnett
Blair girls (9-11) vs. Cimarron (15-7), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Cimarron had a three-game winning streak broken by Arnett, 67-48 in the district finals. Krista Willey had 35 points in the two games. Blair fell to Duke, 71-33 in its district final. Winner will play Erick-Forgan loser at 1 p.m. Monday at Arnett.
Blair boys (11-14) vs. Cimarron (5-18), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Blair fell to Duke, 59-44 in district finals while the Blazers fell to Arnett, 55-35. Cimarron has lost 11 of its last 12 games. Winner faces Okeene-Forgan loser at 3 p.m. Monday at Arnett.
At Okeene
Okeene girls (13-5) vs. Buffalo (6-16), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Okeene had a four-game winning streak broken by Erick, 50-42 in the district finals despite 10 points from Halley Swart. Buffalo has lost five of its last seven, including a 68-27 loss to Forgan in the district final. Winner plays Duke-Arnett loser at 6 p.m. Monday.
Okeene boys (9-12) vs. Forgan (19-4), 8 p.m., Winners bracket — No. 20 Forgan has won 12 of its last 13, including a 78-46 victory over Buffalo in the district finals. Okeene beat Erick, 63-56 at district behind 19 points from Cole Schmidt. Winner faces Duke-Arnett winner at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Arnett. Loser faces Cimarron-Blair winner at 3 p.m. Monday at Arnett.
At Agra
Dover girls (6-12) vs. Mason (6-9), 1 p.m., Losers bracket — Dover has lost five of its last seven games. Mason has lost four of its last five games, including a 53-42 loss to Coyle in the district finals. Winner faces Glencoe-Webbers Falls loser at 1 p.m. Monday at Agra.
Dover boys (11-10) vs. Coyle (6-9), 3 p.m., Losers bracket — Dover has won five of its last seven. Coyle has lost three of its last four. Winner faces Glencoe-Webbers Falls winner at 3 p.m. Monday at Agra
Lomega girls (21-0) vs. Coyle (10-6), 6 p.m., Winners bracket — Defending state champion Lomega is ranked No. 1 in Class B. The Lady Raiders routed Dover, 97-36 in the district finals behind 24 points from Sydni Walker. Coyle beat Shidler, 63-36 and Mason, 53-42 at district. Winner plays Glencoe-Webbers Falls winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Agra. Loser meets Oilton-Oaks winner at 6 p.m. Monday at Agra.
Lomega boys (19-3) vs. Wesleyan Christian, 8 p.m., Winners bracket — No. 4 Lomega routed Dover, 77-32 in its district final behind 15 points from Riley Lumpkin. Wesleyan Christian has won 10 straight, including a 59-49 decision over Coyle in the district finals. Winner faces Glencoe-Webbers Falls winner at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Agra. Loser faces Mulhall-Orlando/Watts winner at 8 p.m. Monday at Agra.
