Junior Golf

Dawson Branstetter loses his cap as he hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the Meadowlake Junior Open Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Meadowlake Golf Course.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Kingfisher’s Tristun Burnham knew it was going to be his day at the Meadowlake Junior Open — a stop on the South Central Junior PGA Tour — Wednesday when he birdied the first two holes.

That would give him the momentum to shoot a three-under-par 68 to win the Boys 16-18 division by five shots over defending champion Dawson Branstetter, who shot a two-over par 73.

Burnham’s 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 was his big moment.

“It always feels good to win,” he said. “When you get hot, you can go low. That birdie on No. 2 was big. Going into the rest of the round, I just tried to keep going lower. I decided to be aggressive and go as low as I could.”

Burnham had birdies on Nos. 1,2, 4, 6, 12 and 13.

He almost drove the green on No. 1 and was able to get up and down for the birdie. He hit his approach to within 6 inches of the hole on No. 12.

On the par five Nos. 4 and 6, he came close to reaching the green in two and was able to get up and down for the birdies.

“I putted pretty well and hit a lot of greens,” he said. “I didn’t have any expectations today. I haven’t been able to practice a lot with all the rain, but I came out here and swung freely and made putts.”

Burnham was sixth in the state 3A tournament in leading Kingfisher to a second-place team finish. He had a 74 in winning the recent K-101 Tournament in Woodward.

He had a double bogey five on No. 15 when he hit his tee shot over the green.

“I didn’t hit the right club,” Burnham said.

Burnham, who will play in the All-State dual next month, has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State.

“It’s a little bit far from home, but it’s a good opportunity,” he said. “I like the coaching, it’s a great area. Chickasaw Point is our home course and it’s a great place to practice and get better and get to the level I want to be.”

Branstetter had a birdie on No. 10 when he hit his tee shot down the middle. He hit his approach on the green and two-putted for the birdie. He had bogeys on Nos. 1, 3 and 14.

“It wasn’t my best,” he said. “I had a lot of three-putts. My driver was good, but my approach shots could have been closer. My goal was to shoot under par and I didn’t meet it. It was as simple as that.”

Myles Harrison of Kingfisher tied for third with a 78. Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter tied for sixth with an 81.

Brooklyn Bowman of Jenks won the girls 16-18 division with an 84, shooting a 41 on the front and a 43 on the back. Mooreland’s Evelyn Sturgil was second with a 86.

“It’s always good to win,” Bowman said. “The key was my chipping.”

Other winners were Brecken Haglund of El Reno, Boys 9-11, 39 (nine holes); Marjorie Whitson of Norman, Girls 9-11, 49 (nine holes); Graham Myers of Kingfisher, Boys 12-13, 79; Lillie Whitson of Norman, Girls 12-13, 49; Grant Maher of Tulsa, Boys 14-15, 73; and Francie Dittamore of Tulsa, Girls 14-15, 93.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you