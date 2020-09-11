Staying healthy is likely Kremlin-Hillsdale’s first goal for the 2020 season.
The Broncs, who started last season with 17 players, ended the season with nine healthy bodies.
Starting quarterback Maddox Myers was injured in a 24-20 win over Deer Creek-Lamont in the season opener.
Nic Snodgrass, the team’s best running back, had to be moved to the offensive line.
Offensive lineman Kadence Stewart ended up as the starting quarterback.
The Broncs will start 2020 with 17 to 18 players having graduated only one player from last year’s 2-8 team that was outscored 426-40.
“We want to keep it around that number,’’ said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Tyler Severin. “We just want to keep everyone eligible and everything and sticking together.’’
The Broncs have good intangibles for a team which went 0-10 and 2-8 the last two seasons, Severin said.
He listed as the team’s strengths as work ethic, very coachable, experience, several players who have time at many positions and “players who really want to improve and stay healthy,’’
Severin felt 2019 was a character-builder and was pleased the team hung together during adversity and was able to get one district win (10-8 over Waukomis).
“Honestly, we felt like we got everything out of last year that we could with all the injuries and inexperience,’’ Severin said. “We felt proud to get the two wins. They definitely had a lot of fight in them. They worked hard all year. Even in the games like Cherokee and Pioneer where we were outmatched, we still gave it our all.’’
Myers is back at 100 percent after sitting out the last nine games. Severin said he will be as good as the line in front of him.
Stewart, a junior, is expected to return to the offensive line at center and also possibly at tight end. he could play some quarterback. He showed a good arm in the Covington-Douglas passing league. Myers could play some receiver.
“He became the quarterback because he was the only one besides Maddox who could throw the ball,’’ Severin said. “He had a little bit of a rough go because of inexperience. We might use him some at quarterback and let Maddox go catch it.’’
Bailey Hoeltzel, a senior returning lineman, is coming off ACL surgery and Severin hopes he can be at full speed by fall.
Sophomore Hayden Lazcano, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound lineman, has lost a little weight. Severin said he looks like “a good defensive end.’’
Andrew Harrison, who sat out last season with injuries, is another candidate in both the offensive and defensive lines.
“We’ll be counting on a lot of inexperienced guys,’’ Severin said
The Broncs will be counting heavily on freshmen center Mark Welch and guard Carlos Vega-Hughes. Both have good size and will be expected to step in and “play a lot,’’ Severin said.
Snodgrass ran for 200 yards in limited action at running back before being moved to center.
“That’s (center) is where we wanted him,’’ Severin said. “He is our best running back. Hopefully, we can keep him at running back and let him run the ball. Hopefully, the other guys can get better, too.’’
Wheeler has good speed and Severin is counting on him “to step up and make plays.’’
Baker can play both running back and receiver and cornerback or linebacker on defense. He has good speed and agility. With Nic Snodgrass and an improved line, Severin expects him to have more room to run.
Karter Dehdezi will double as a receiver and a defensive end or linebacker. He has been showing improvement and gain additional muscle in the weight room.
As always, District B-2 is stacked with tough opponents, including last year’s Class C state champion, Pond Creek-Hunter.
“The district is going to be pretty tough,’’ Severin said. “Ringwood and Cherokee are still pretty good. Waukomis is better. Okeene, from what I’ve heard, has a bunch of good athletes. Eight-man is still pretty tough.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale faces DCLA, Corn Bible, Medford, Seiling and Olive in non-district.
“Hopefully, we can get some confidence in the non-district season,’’ Severin said. “I think these kids are tired of being pushed around and hopefully they can change it.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale is trying to break a string of two straight losing seasons after back-to-back playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE - District B-2
Aug. 27 — at DCLA
Sept. 4 — Corn Bible
Sept. 11 — Medford
Sept. 18 — at Seiling
Sept. 25 — Olive
Oct. 9 — at Pond Creek-Hunter
Oct. 15 — Waukomis
Oct. 23 — at Cherokee
Oct. 30 — Okeene
Nov. 6 — at Ringwood
Head coach — Tyler Severin, fourth season, record 9-22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.