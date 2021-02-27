BROKEN ARROW — Enid’s boys pushed favorite Broken Arrow to the limit before falling to the Tigers, 54-44 in a first-round Class 6A regional basketball game at Broken Arrow High School Friday.
The Plainsmen, 5-9, lost in the playoffs for the 11th straight season but not without leaving the gym with their heads held high, EHS coach Curtis Foster said.
“The score didn’t indicate how close the game was,’’ Foster said. “You couldn’t have asked them to compete and play any harder than they did tonight. These kids represented Enid to the fullest.’’
Taye Sullivan had 20 points to lead the Plainsmen attack. Junior forward Anthony Allen led the Tigers with 24 points.
Broken Arrow led by only one point, 32-31 going into the fourth quarter. The game was tied 9-9 after the first period with the Tigers leading 27-24 at halftime.
The Plainsmen had a one-point lead in the final period, only to see the Tigers bounce back to go up three. Broken Arrow was successful at the charity stripe late when Enid had to foul to try to stay in the game.
“It just came down to a couple (of referee) decisions at the end,’’ Foster said. “There were a couple of questionable calls at the end that just didn’t go our way. They just knocked down their free throws at the end.’’
The Tigers were able to contain two of Enid’s top scorers. Cam Mathis was held to four points while C.J. Adams was held to five and Landry Harris four. Junior Aidan Crawford, though, scored a season-high nine points to take up the slack.
“Landry and Cam didn’t have their best shot nights,’’ Foster said. “They focused on stopping our perimeter game and C.J. Their long guys gave us some trouble, but we were still in it at the end of the game. Aidan stepped up. He gave us all he could and did a good job.’’
Foster said he was particularly proud of how hard the Plainsmen fought on the road. He said Enid could take pride that the game was selected by a cable outlet to be the game of the week.
“That says a lot of what they think of us,’’ he said.
The Plainsmen will graduate four seniors — Adams, Harris, David Garcia and Corey Simmons.
“It’s a good group,’’ Foster said.
Foster said he and his team will take the weekend off before talking about the future on Monday.
“The fellows are holding their heads up high,’’ Foster said. “Come Monday, we’ll start getting ready for next year.’’
