Former Whippet star Reese Brickman is determined to bring back Okeene’s stellar tradition as he takes the head football coaching reins at his alma mater.
Brickman, an assistant the past two years, saw the Whippets go 6-5, 13-1, 8-3 and 9-3 during his four seasons (2001-04) with the Whippets.
Okeene football has hit hard times with its last winning season coming in 2014 (6-5). He is the fourth head coach in as many seasons.
“I don’t think the program has lived up to its potential and tradition that we hold up at Okeene for a number of reasons,’’ Brickman said. “I’m excited about coming home.”
Brickman said the return of veteran coach Jeff Wardlaw back on the staff a year ago was a good first step in re-developing the tradition.
Bryson Jinkens is back as the Whippets starting quarterback and defensive back. The younger Jinkens threw for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for another 120 and two scores in a 2-8 campaign.
“That year of experience is huge for him in confidence-wise,’’ Brickman said. “When he’s confident, he can make any play that we ask him to do make. We need to get him confident in the pocket and make him more comfortable in running the ball so he can use his athletic ability.
Brickman said “it won’t necessarily be any easier’’ for Okeene in its second year of 8-man, but “we learned a lot of lessons from last year.’’
Besides Jinkens, the Whippets return five other starters in Cole Schmidt, a 150-pound wide receiver-cornerback who was limited to three games because of injuries; Miles Howe, a 190-pound senior tight end and linebacker; Sam Halverson, a 250-pound junior center-nose guard; Keyon Brooks, a 170-pound senior wide receiver-defensive end and Carson Osterhout, a 160-pound sophomore defensive end.The coaching staff attended a number of clinics in the off-season and was able to get some answers to some of their questions. The players are still adjusting to different schemes. It will help in the future that the grade school and middle school will be playing 8-man instead of 11-man that they played last year.
Halverson, a two-year starter, never played football until he moved to Okeene from Lomega.
Okeene must find a replacement for Erik Gutierrez, who rushed for 1,200 yards last season. Sophomores Kale Shaloy (14 carries for 47 yards; and Curtis Harjo (11 carries for 30 yards) and freshman William Karbs are the top candidates. Karbs is the son of former Okeene star Kyle Karbs.
“You don’t want to write anyone off now,’’ Brickman said. “William Karbs is very hungry and I feel like he will get some playing time. The other two are promising. If we can get at least two of them up to speed, I think we will find some good running backs out of those guys. We want to use Bryson more in the running game.’’
Okeene opens the season Aug. 28 at Canton. Okeene will have the benefit of being able to qualify for the playoffs as opposed to last season when they were an independent.
We want to get back the respect the school and the community has for our football program,” Brickman said. “Winning will cure a lot of that. We know we will have the support of the community. We expect to go out and make the playoffs. I know we will have our ups and downs but we expect to be competing for district titles and go far in the playoffs every two or three years. Hopefully, we can develop meaningful depth. We know a successful football season can fuel the successful school year.’’
OKEENE - District B-2
Aug. 28 — at Canton
Sept. 4 — at Waynoka
Sept. 11 — Seiling
Sept. 18 — Sharon-Mutual
Oct. 2 — at Garber
Oct. 9 — Ringwood
Oct. 15 — at Cherokee
Oct. 23 — Pond Creek-Hunter
Oct. 30 — at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Nov. 6 — Waukomis
Head coach — Reese Brickman, 1st season
