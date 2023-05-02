BIXBY, Okla. — Enid’s girls had a moral victory in a 4-0 loss to District 6A-4 champion Bixby in the first round of the Class 6A soccer playoffs Tuesday night, May 2, 2023.
EHS coach Tim Lavoie and his team left the field proud, accomplishing their first goal of playing well.
“We didn’t get the results that we wanted. We got beat by a better team and that’s the reality of it,’’ he said. “But I’m very proud of them. Like I told the players, we wanted to go out and put together a game where we can say we did everything they could for the team to win. We can take satisfaction from that.’’
The Pacers finished the season at 9-7 but made their goal of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“It was a wonderful journey with this group,’’ he said. “I’m very proud of how the culture has changed. There are a lot of positives that we can take from this.’’
The Lady Spartans led 1-0 at halftime, but scored three second half goals. Freshman goalkeeper Bree Lamoreaux kept her team in the game with some good saves.
“She played phenomenal,’’ Lavoie said. “This just shows how much potential she has to be a standout goalkeeper.’’
Unfortunately for EHS, Bixby had a standout goalkeeper in Gentry Kirk.
“We had a few chances that came close,’’ Lavoie said. “We were knocking on the door, but she (Kirk) is an all-state goalkeeper for a reason. We put them to the test and they put us to the test. That’s how the cookie crumbles.’’
The Pacers graduate 10 seniors who “set a good example of putting the team first and contributing to the program on and off the field.’’
They included Aiyanna Padilla, Cassidy Fitzgerald, Natalia Nieto-Vargas, Beatrice Villanueva, Gissela Ramirez, Meleah Meyer, Karen Munoz, Emily Nieto, Madeline Soma, Adamaris Casillas and Juliana Gonzalez.
Ramirez and sophomore Baylee Ross had to sit out the game with injuries.
“I’m really proud of this team,’’ Lavoie said. “Our goal is to make it again next year and improve on that. We’re sending our seniors off on a good note. At our banquet, we’re going to take a step back on this season and praise what we have accomplished.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.