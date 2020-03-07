STILLWATER — No. 8 Bethany stunned No. 1-ranked and defending Class 4A state champion Kingfisher, 54-42 at the Class 4A Area I winners bracket finals Saturday at Stillwater High School.
The Yellowjackets (25-1) will have to defeat 21-6 Metro Christian, a 66-53 winner over Clinton in the losers bracket semifinals, at 8 p.m. Saturday to return to the state tournament.
The loss snapped a 47-game winning streak, dating back to December, 2018.
"It was a good run,'' said Kingfisher assistant coach Danny Green. "I think we will be fine. We're used to being in tough situations. We have responded well. We're ready to put this one behind us and get ready to play again. We still have our real goal ahead of us and that's what's more important. We'll go and try to get a win tomorrow. We'll be all squared away once we get to the state tournament.''
Bethany hit 12 free throws in outscoring Kingfisher, 23-11 in the final period to break a 31-31 deadlock. Cameron Burns had 20 points and Brennan Burns had 17 for the Bronchos, now 21-5. Mike Cortes was the lone Yellowjacket in double figures with 18.
MILLWOOD 55, ALVA 38 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 3 Millwood used a 20-5 run in the third period to defeat No. 5 Alva, 55-38 in a Class 3A Area I winners bracket finals at Western Heights High School Friday, punching its ticket to the Class 3A state tournament.
The loss ended a 12-game winning streak for the 25-2 Ladybugs, who will face 20-9 Chandler in the losers bracket at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth. Chandler eliminated Prague, 46-35.
Alva led 29-24 at halftime, but managed only nine points after intermission. Payton Jones was the lone Ladybug in double figures with 13 points.
"We played well as a team in the first half,'' said Alva coach Dusty Horn. "We moved it around a lot and got people involved. We came out a little tentative in the third period. We need to put together four good quarters tomorrow.''
Chandler's size is a concern for Horn Saturday. The Lady Lions are similar to Chisholm, which was the other team to defeat the Ladybugs (50-48 on Jan.17).
"They have more length than Chisholm,'' Horn said. "It's been an issue for us. We will have to play well.''
LOMEGA 80, LOOKEBA-SICKLES 48 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1-ranked Lomega's girls had four players in double figures in blitzing Lookeba-Sickles, 80-48 Friday in the Class B state semifinals at State Fair Arena. It was the Lady Raiders' 26th straight win.
Darcy Roberts led the attack with 19 points, going four of eight from two-point range, two-of-three from three-point range and five-of-10 from the foul line.
Lomega was 20 of 40 from two-point range for 50 percent and matched that percentage from three-point range (eight of 16). They were 16 of 28 from the line for 57.1 percent.
The Lady Raiders, 29-2, scored 27 points off of Lookeba-Sickles' 26 turnovers. Roberts had four steals and Wilson three.
Lomega will go after its 13th state title when the Lady Raiders face defending state champion Varnum (26-5), a 56-48 winner over LeFlore, in the finals at noon Saturday at the State Fair Arena.
KINGFISHER 53, ELK CITY 35 (G)
STILLWATER — Ray Garner (19) and Allison Green (13) combined for 32 points as Kingfisher's girls avenged an earlier loss to Elk City, 53-35 in the Class 4A Area I losers bracket semifinals Friday.
It was the Lady Jackets' fifth straight win in playoff elimination games. The Lady Jackets broke the game open with a 16-4 second quarter spurt to go up 28-14 at halftime.
Kingfisher, 19-9, will play Weatherford, a 45-27 loser to Victory Christian in the area championship finals, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
