Bennett leads Garber into Class A semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — On a night when his teammates were off a little, T.J. Bennett stepped up for the No. 4-ranked Garber Wolverines against Quinton in a first round game of the Class A boys state tournament at the State Fair Arena Thursday.
Bennett not only led the Wolverines with 17 points, but hit a crucial three at the right time in leading his team to a 52-43 victory.
Quinton, down 19-6 after the first quarter, had cut the lead to 31-30 late in the third. However, Bennett, hit a three to make it 34-30 and the Wolverines (25-4) never looked back.
"What is unique by T.J. is when you need it the most, that's when he really delivers,'' said Garber coach Will Jones. "He is a really special player.''
The Wolverines needed such a game from Bennett on a night where they were only nine of 19 from the foul line and five of 24 from three-point land.
Garber made up for those numbers by committing only four turnovers to Quinton's 14 and having a 19-3 offensive rebound advantage.
"T.J. showed his leadership throughout the game,'' Jones said. "He took great care of the ball. He just managed the game great.''
Jones was pleased how his team dealt with offensive frustrations.
"We were able to counteract our off-night with hustle plays and taking care of the ball,'' he said. "It feels great. We didn't play our best game, but we still found a way to win against a really good team.''
Taye Sullivan was the other Garber player in double figures with 13 points. He and Bennett were particularly effective in the fourth quarter when Garber chose to run some clock to get Quinton out of its zone.
"He (Sullivan) didn't shoot the ball up to his standards, but he was really good down the stretch'' Jones said. "We pulled out the ball with just about six minutes left and they chased us for three or four minutes. He hit a big shot to put us up by eight.''
Garber, making its second straight state tournament appearance, didn't show any nerves early in picking up its 16th straight win.
"We're so experienced,'' Jones said. "We have been through this a lot. This is when your experience shows up.''
The 52 points was Garber's lowest scoring total since a 50-41 victory over 2A Hooker at the Downtown Basketball Festival on Feb. 1. The Wolverines have not lost to a Class A team this season.
Garber faces Kiowa (23-6), a 44-36 winner over Vici Thursday, at noon Friday in the semifinals at the State Fair Arena. A win puts the Wolverines in the state finals for the first time since 2010.
"We're excited to play at noon because we don't have to wait around to play,'' Jones said. "Kiowa is a good team, but I like our chances.''
Garber girls fall to No. 2 Canute
BETHANY — The No. 16 Garber Lady Wolverines were eliminated from the Class A state tournament after falling in the first round to No. 2 Canute, 74-55 Thursday at Southern Nazarene University.
The Lady Wolverines (24-5) trailed the Trojanettes (26-3) by 10 points by halftime, but after outscoring Canute 14-13 in the third quarter, Garber cut the lead to nine points entering the fourth quarter.
However, Canute’s offense put in the work in the final period to solidify its 19-point win and its place in the semifnals. The Trojanettes will face Strother Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Ten of Canute’s final 22 points came from the free throw line, where the Trojanettes shot 10 of 12. Canute went 13 of 21 overall. Senior guard Kylie Savage, who scored 15 points, led the Trojanettes at the line by going 7 of 8 overall.
Garber finished the game 15 of 25 from the line. Sophomore Ashlan Light was a perfect 10 of 10.
Light led the Lady Wolverines in scoring in three of the four quarters Thursday afternoon. She turned in consecutive seven-point performances in the first half and went 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
She finished with a team-high 20 points. Fellow freshman Kamilah Gay scored eight of her 12 points in the second half. Junior Katyryn Plunkett finished with 10 points.
Canute's Madison Faylor was a key part of the Trojanettes' early lead as the senior forward scored 10 of Canute's 19 first quarter points and ended the first half with 16 points total. She led the Trojanettes with 19 points. Freshman Kylee Smith finished with 17 points.
