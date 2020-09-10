Battle of Timberlakes as Waukomis visits No. 1 Tigers

When Mark Timberlake was playing for Enid High in the early 1990s, Helena-Goltry and Jet-Nash merged to become Timberlake.
Always nice to have a school named after you ...
“I thought that was a pretty cool name for a school,’’ said the Waukomis High School head coach.
Timberlake will get to see his namesake first hand Friday when his 0-2 Chiefs visit the No. 1-ranked Class C 2-0 Tigers in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Timberlake has strengthened its No. 1 preseason ranking with wins over Covington-Douglas, 54-48 and Ringwood, 52-6.
“It’s definitely warranted,’’ Timberlake said of the Tigers’ ranking. “They are a very athletic team and very fast. They have a great coaching staff that has been there forever (Tigers coach Brian Severin is the only coach the Tigers have ever had).’’
Timberlake is averaging 234.5 yards per game rushing and 187 yards passing. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink has thrown for five touchdown passes — four to Merric Judd, who has rushed for another score. J.J. Pippin has rushed for two scores and caught a TD pass. Dylan Schlup returned two interceptions for scores against Covington-Douglas.
Jenlink had three TD passes against Ringwood and ran for another score.
“The first week he was pushing it and forcing it,’’ Severin said. “A lot of that was the first game jitters. He was a lot more relaxed against Ringwood and found his receivers better.’’
Severin said the number of playmakers is the Tigers’ strength.
“It’s nice to know if somebody gets bottled up, we can go somebody else,’’ he said. “The offensive line has been doing real well. We have been able to rotate a lot of people and keep everybody fresh. We have been more aggressive than I thought we would be. We have had some young kids come on and play well, but we still have to keep working to get better week to week.’’
Severin and the Tigers feel no pressure being ranked No. 1.
“At the end of the year, it would mean something, but now not so much,’’ he said. “The kids know every Friday night — especially in Northwest Oklahoma — if you don’t play well and do what you’re supposed to do, you can get beat. There are some things we need to improve on. We had way too many penalties against Ringwood (six for 60 yards).’’
Timberlake said the No. 1 ranking does give Waukomis incentive.
“Anytime you can lace up with a team as athletic as Timberlake is a time where the kids get to gage at what they can bring to the table,’’ he said. “We’re excited about. We have a lot of respect for them, but we’re ready to show that we’re not intimidated and we have put the work in.’’
Waukomis has lost 13 straight, dating back to a first round loss to Laverne in the 2018 playoffs, but Severin said the Chiefs can’t be taken lightly.
“They have improved a lot over last year,’’ Severin said. “They improved a lot from Week 1 to Week 2. They have a good ball club. We will have to play well to win.’’
The Chiefs trailed Garber by only two points, 16-14 at halftime last week before the Wolverines scored 24 unanswered points in the second half for the 40-14 victory.
Ricky Woodruff scored his second and third touchdowns of the series on a 84-yard kickoff return and a 6-yard run.
“We’re learning a brand new offense that we’re not accustomed to,” Timberlake said. “We’re putting in the work and progressing every week. We’re taking the right steps and giving a good effort to where we need to be.’’
Timberlake said the spirits have remained high at practice.
“The kids are hungry and dialed in,’’ he said. “They are ready to put the pads back on and hit somebody else rather than our own team.’’
There will be a military appreciation night in honor of the 19th anniversary of 9-11. The Chiefs will be wearing military appreciative jerseys. All military personnel and first responders will be admitted free.
Timberlake has talked with his team about the significance of the anniversary.
The Tigers are scheduled to wear camouflage jerseys. The military, first responders and law enforcement officers will be recognized.
“With all the stuff that’s going on in the world, we need to recognize them,’’ Severin said. “We told them it was going to be a special night to honor those guys.”
Timberlake leads the series, 9-3. It’s the first game between the two teams since 2011 which was won by the Tigers, 46-0. Timberlake has won the last four meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.