Connie Mack Regional Qualifier
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday’s games
Enid Majors 6, MVP Heath 0
MVP Seng 8, Enid Plainsmen 0
OK Drillers vs. Shockers Black
OK Mudcats vs. Shockers Red
Bartlesville vs. Enid Majors
OK Mudcats vs. Enid Plainsmen
Thursday’s games
Noon — Shockers Reed vs. Cherry Creek
2:30 p.m. — MVP Heath vs. Bartlesville
5 — MVP Seng vs. Cherry Creek
7:15 p.m. — MVP Heath vs. OK Drillers
MAJORS 6, MVP HEATH 0
Majors 000 213 — 6 10 2
MVP Heath 000 000 — 0 3 0
WP — Braeden Moreland, 5 innings, 3 hits, 0 R, O ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Malik Wilson, 3 1/3 innings, 3 hits, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks. Majors — Connor Gore, 1-for-3, run scored; Drake Kerr, 1-for-4, triple, RBI, run scored; Titan Stephens, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Blake Scott, 1-for-2, run scored; Chase McCracken, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Tate Taylor, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Will Fleece, 1-for-3. MVP Heath — Cole Besatar, 1-for-3; Ryan Wagner, 1-for-2; Colin Dake, 1-for-2
MVP SENG 8, PLAINSMEN 0
MVP Seng 051 20 — 8 9 1
Plainsmen 000 00 — 0 1 3
WP — Payne Mega, 5 innings, 1 hit, 0 R, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Dallas Goodpasture, 2 innings, 5 hits, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. MVP Seng — Jett Lodes, 1-for-3, sac fly, RBI; Racer Felter, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, double; John Bay, 1-for-2, home run, 2 runs scored, RBI; Landry Kyle, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, home run, RBI; Cade Lott, 1-for-2, run scored, double, 2 RBI; Trace Evans, run scored; Caleb Gafford, 2-for-3, run scored, double, RBI. Plainsmen — Jake McCool, 1-for-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.