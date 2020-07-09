2020 ABC South Plains Regional

At David Allen Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday's games

Flat Bill 17 6, Enid Plainsmen 2

MVP Seng 10, Flat Bill 18 3

417 Red vs. Woodward

OK Drillers vs. St. Louis Sting

417 Mets vs. Shockers Red

FLAT BILL 17 6, ENID PLAINSMEN 2

Flat Bill 17 030 102 0 — 6 10 0

Plainsmen 001 001 0 2 4 0

WP — Troxell, 3 innings, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 walks, 2 HBP, 1 strikeout. LP — Priest, 3 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts. Flat Bill — Baker, 1-for-5, RBI; Carpo, 2-for-2, RBI; Smith, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Nebhut, 1-for-3, run scored; Boelter, 1-for-2, run scored; Comacho, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Hendren, run scored, RBI; Bice, 1-for-1. Plainsmen — Goeke, 1-for-4; Shull, 1-for-4; Brooks, 1-for-3, RBI; Mayberry, run scored; Goodpasture, run scored; Hartling, 1-for-1

Thursday's games

10 a.m. — St. Louis Sting vs. Enid Majors

12:30 p.m. — Flat Bill 18 vs. 417 Mets

3 p.m. — OK Drillers vs. MW Nationals 17s

5:30 — Flat Bill 17 vs. 417 Red

8 p.m. — OK Drillers vs. Enid Majors

