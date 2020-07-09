2020 ABC South Plains Regional
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday's games
Flat Bill 17 6, Enid Plainsmen 2
MVP Seng 10, Flat Bill 18 3
417 Red vs. Woodward
OK Drillers vs. St. Louis Sting
417 Mets vs. Shockers Red
FLAT BILL 17 6, ENID PLAINSMEN 2
Flat Bill 17 030 102 0 — 6 10 0
Plainsmen 001 001 0 2 4 0
WP — Troxell, 3 innings, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 walks, 2 HBP, 1 strikeout. LP — Priest, 3 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts. Flat Bill — Baker, 1-for-5, RBI; Carpo, 2-for-2, RBI; Smith, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Nebhut, 1-for-3, run scored; Boelter, 1-for-2, run scored; Comacho, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Hendren, run scored, RBI; Bice, 1-for-1. Plainsmen — Goeke, 1-for-4; Shull, 1-for-4; Brooks, 1-for-3, RBI; Mayberry, run scored; Goodpasture, run scored; Hartling, 1-for-1
Thursday's games
10 a.m. — St. Louis Sting vs. Enid Majors
12:30 p.m. — Flat Bill 18 vs. 417 Mets
3 p.m. — OK Drillers vs. MW Nationals 17s
5:30 — Flat Bill 17 vs. 417 Red
8 p.m. — OK Drillers vs. Enid Majors
