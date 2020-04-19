The All-Northwest Oklahoma boys first team as voted by area coaches.
T.J. Bennett
Garber
Junior
Averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists per game
Class A Tournament MVP
Skeltur Conference MVP
OBCA District 1 All-Star Team
Weston Church
Fairview
Senior
23.2 points, 5 rebounds per game
Wheat Capital All-Tournament
OBCA District 1 All-Star
All-Great Plains Conference
Angel Rodriguez
Hennessey
Senior
17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists per game
Shot 54% from field, 32.7% from 3-point
All-Three Rivers Conference
OBCA District 1 All-Star
Matt Stone
Junior
Kingfisher
17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game
All-Western Athletic Conference
OBCA District 1 All-Star
Has offers from Oklahoma State and Tulsa
Taye Sullivan
Garber
Sophomore
14 points, 3 rebounds per game
Class A All-Tournament
All-Skeltur Conference
OBCA District 1 All-Star
Jacob Woody
Cashion
Senior
18 points, 8 rebounds per game
31 blocks, 53% from field
Three Rivers Conference MVP
OBCA District 1 All-Star
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.