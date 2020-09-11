Forget the Longhorns return only three full-time starters from last year’s 9-3 team that went a perfect 6-0 in district and won a first round playoff game for the sixth straight year.
The key number is 62.
That’s the number of players Chisholm has out this season — a number 11th-year coach Joey Reinart said is one of the top three in Class 2A.
Reinart’s system is known for its reloading — the player paying his dues his first couple of years but is a seasoned when it’s his time to start. The offensive and defensive systems have remained consistent as well as the coaching staff.
“Our kids understand now that as a freshman or a sophomore that they may not get to play much, but they still put in the work and the time in the weight room. They still compete in the off-season. When it is their time to play, they can step right up. It’s part of being a a culture that the kids want to be a part of. They are committed to that. They want to do their best for their teammates and all of that. When that comes together, you are reloading instead of rebuilding.
“We have been able to build up the consistency through middle school and high school. We have been sticking with what you know works really well and our kids believe in it.’’
Still, the Longhorns might be challenged to improve on last year’s numbers. They averaged 35.5 points a game offensively in the regular season while allowing only 13.1.
Chisholm’s spread offense will have to replace its entire backfield, but that might be offset by an experienced line, which includes returning starters tackle Keegan Goddard (6-5, 230) and guard Cody Cross (5-10, 220).
“The inexperienced guys in the backfield can catch up way faster than an inexperienced line can catch up,’’ Reinart said. “I really think that will be the strength of our team. It is hard to tell with so many younger guys coming in on the skill positions.’’
Senior right tackle Baylor Ewbank, a returning letterman, literally grew up in the off-season. He grew three to four inches and gained 35 pounds of muscle to be a legitimate 6-foot-5, 245-pound specimen.
Senior guard Ethan Cowdrey (5-9, 178) is a “tough, hard-nosed guy who works his tail off in the weight room and works hard in practice,’’ Reinart said. He moves well and “gives us good athleticism in the offensive line.’’
Junior Hayden Koechel (5-10, 208), senior Camden Wedel (6-0, 200) and junior Kelly Lovely (5-8, 239) are in a three-way battle at center.
Senior Luke Balenti, a two-year starter in the secondary and backup to Ryan Dent last season, is the most experienced quarterback candidate. He rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 109 yards and one touchdown.
“He gives us a good option to run and throw the ball,’’ Reinart said.
He is being pushed by sophomore Bryce Patton, who ran for one score and threw for two scores.
Reinart speculated CHS could “play both of them a little bit’’. Balenti, at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, has a size advantage over the 6-0, 140-pound Patton.
Patton took most of the snaps in JV games last season. Balenti usually was limited to a quarter in those games because he was being saved for the varsity games on defense.
Senior Jesse Christy and sophomore Randy Rossal are listed as the running backs. Lettermen Grant Biggers and senior John Sheppard are the top candidates at H-back.
Seniors Cody Wichert, who caught one touchdown pass last season and Liam Johnston will be at the X-receiver spot.
Heston Daniels, a 146-pound senior is listed as the top Z-back.
Chisholm’s numbers give stability and depth to the defense.
Goddard, who had 20 tackles and Cross, who had 43 stops, will be part of a tackle rotation that will include Ewbank and sophomore Trevor Fromm.
Cowdrey, Wedel, junior Caleb Griffith and sophomore Christian Reed are battling at defensive end.
“Nobody is head or shoulders above the others (at end),’’ Reinart said. “Being able to rotate those (ends and tackles) guys will be great for us.’’
Junior Ryan Reilly is being pushed at middle linebacker by sophomore Lucas Easter. Easter could play the SAM as well. Sheppard and Christy have looked good in the preseason.
“We have four, five and six guys still competing for that spot,’’ Reinart said. “That is the positions that we’re least experienced in but they know the system for sure.’’
Balenti had 65 tackles and five interceptions from his safety position where he is a proven veteran. His leadership was further strengthen by a summer tour in the Army Reserves.
Senior Wyatt Groves and Daniels are battling for the free safety job. Wichert started a couple of games at corner a year ago. Warnock will be the other corner.
Chisholm was known for its big plays a year ago with 32 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.
Transfer kicker Victor Vega showed his leg strength and accuracy in the preseason.
“He was kicking field goals in the preseason,’’ Reinart said, “that’s something we haven’t done constantly well recently.’’
Chisholm’s district remains pretty much intact.
“It should be pretty even from top to bottom,’’ Reinart said. “Some of the teams that have a rough go last year are on their way up and some of those on top lost some really good senior athletes. it leaves everyone in the middle.’’
Chisholm will be challenged in the preseason by 3A powers Perkins-Tryon and Kingfisher as well as old rival Fairview
Reinart said Chisholm’s traditionally tough non-district games have prepared his teams well for the 2A-1 campaign.
Longtime assistant Mike Karnes has retired from coaching. Trenton Harmon, the son of retired Garber coach Mark Harmon, has joined the staff after a successful career at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Flying Aces coach Richard Davis is another new assistant.
CHISHOLM
Aug. 28 — Perkins-Tryon
Sept. 4 — at Fairview
Sept. 11 — at Kingfisher
Sept. 25 — OCS
Oct. 2 — Luther
Oct. 9 — at Perry
Oct. 15 — at Hennessey
Oct. 23 — Blackwell
Oct. 30 — at Newkirk
Nov. 6 — at Alva
Head coach – Joey Reinart, 11th season, record 77-46
