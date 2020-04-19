The Enid News & Eagle All-NW Oklahoma girls basketball first team as selected by area coaches.

Ashlan Light

Garber

Sophomore

16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game

47.4% from field, 40.4% 3-point

Skeltur Conference MVP

Tatum Long

Chisholm

Senior

13 points, 12 rebounds per game

All-Wheat Capital Tournament

All-89'er Conference

Ann Motycka

Burlington

Senior

19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game

OGBCA All-State

Orient Conference MVP

All-Cherokee Tournament, All-Cherokee Strip Tournament

Brya Nyberg

Seiling

Senior

17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds per game

All-Great Plains 7 Conference

OCA Region 1 Female Athlete of the Year

Kaitin Taylor

Cashion

Senior

9 points, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game

76% Free Throws

OGBCA All-State

All-Three Rivers Conference

Adysen Wilson

Lomega

Junior

19 points, 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4 steals per game

Cherokee Strip Conference and Tournament MVP

Canton Tournament MVP

Hammon Tournament MVP

