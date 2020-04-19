The Enid News & Eagle All-NW Oklahoma girls basketball first team as selected by area coaches.
Ashlan Light
Garber
Sophomore
16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game
47.4% from field, 40.4% 3-point
Skeltur Conference MVP
Tatum Long
Chisholm
Senior
13 points, 12 rebounds per game
All-Wheat Capital Tournament
All-89'er Conference
Ann Motycka
Burlington
Senior
19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game
OGBCA All-State
Orient Conference MVP
All-Cherokee Tournament, All-Cherokee Strip Tournament
Brya Nyberg
Seiling
Senior
17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds per game
All-Great Plains 7 Conference
OCA Region 1 Female Athlete of the Year
Kaitin Taylor
Cashion
Senior
9 points, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game
76% Free Throws
OGBCA All-State
All-Three Rivers Conference
Adysen Wilson
Lomega
Junior
19 points, 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4 steals per game
Cherokee Strip Conference and Tournament MVP
Canton Tournament MVP
Hammon Tournament MVP
