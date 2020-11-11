The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association's decision to put everyone in the playoffs doesn't lessen Kingfisher's postseason streak.
The Yellowjackets will be making their 21st straight playoff appearance when the 6-3 Yellowjackets host 1-9 Dibble at 7 p.m. Friday. They are the lone school in the Enid News & Eagle circulation area not to miss the playoffs in the 21st century.
Kingfisher is 18-2 in first-round games in that period with the lone losses coming to Pauls Valley, 29-0 in 2000 and John Marshall, 47-21 in 2015. It has won four straight first round games, including Marlow, 45-42 in three overtimes last year.
"We have built a culture here in our program that has expectations,'' said Kingfisher coach Jeff Myers. "One of them is the playoffs is just another season that we expect to do well in.''
Kingfisher, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, has lost only to teams ranked in the top 10 — Weatherford, No. 2, 4A, 50-49; Clinton, No. 9, 4A, 21-10; and Heritage Hall, No. 3, 3A, 47-21. It's coming off a 42-21 win over No. 9 Anadarko, a victory that clinched second-place for the Yellowjackets in District 3A-2.
"The season has gone well so far even with the challenges of all the COVID stuff,'' Myers said. "Our staff and kids have done a great job being diligent in our safety procedures.''
Myers switched quarterback Cade Stephenson to running back to make way for Jax Sternberger. The move has paid off. Stephenson has scored 28 touchdown. Sternberger, the younger brother of the Green Bay Packers' Jace, has thrown for 23 scores. Jarrett Birdwell has caught six TD passes.
"We were hopeful Jax would develop this summer and he exceeded our expectations and has done a great job for us,'' Myers said. "Cade at running back was a natural move and his more natural position with his skill set.''
Dibble has lost three straight since beating Little Axe, 47-13 on Oct. 16 for its only win of the season. They have been outscored 132-6 over that period.
"We feel good about it,'' Myers said.
The two schools have not met recently in the playoffs.
OSSAA is allowing free admission to first-round games for veterans and one guest. The veteran must provide a driver's license with the indication he or she served. Some restrictions may apply to how many fans are allowed at a particular stadium due to COVID-19 protocol.
The winner plays the Mount St. Mary's-Lone Grove winner next week.
In other games Friday:
Class 2A
Hennessey (3-5) at Kellyville (6-3) — Kellyville has lost two of its last three games, but the Ponies gave No. 3-ranked Millwood a close game, 56-48 on Oct. 3. The Ponies have a balanced attack with quarterback Colton Ayres throwing for 1,408 yards and 24 touchdowns with only one interception. Trevor Jones has rushed for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns while Jeramy Hicks has rushed for 742 yards and 13 scores. Tayut Thornbrugh has 33 receptions for 654 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hennessey is 17-13 in first round games since 1972. Winner will travel to Oklahoma Christian Schools next week.
Alva (2-7) at Chandler (7-3)— The Goldbugs are trying to break a six-game losing streak after falling to Chisholm 41-6 last week. Daylon Malone scored Alva's lone touchdown on a six-yard run. Chandler is riding a three-game winning streak — Meeker, 30-0; Kellyville, 48-34; and Prague, 60-12. The Lions had close games with No. 6 Jones, 27-15 and No. 10 Beggs, 28-27 in overtime. Kaden Jones has thrown for 759 yards and three touchdowns while Casmen Hill has rushed for 1,670 yards and seven scores and has caught 18 passes for 159 yards. Alva is 8-10 in first round games since 1982, including a 21-7 win over the Lions in 1989. Chandler avenged that loss, 35-7 in 2005. Winner faces Meeker-Perry winner next week.
Class A
Watonga (2-6) at Dibble (5-4) — Watonga, which missed its first two games because COVID-19 protocol, has back-to-back wins over OCA, 14-8 and Hinton, 32-15. Dibble is also on the a two-game winning streak. It had its highest scoring games of the season with the victories over Stratford, 48-12 and Wynnewood, 55-0. Quarterback Zach Blanchard ran for a score and threw for another against Wynnewood. Watonga is 19-13 in first-round games since 1976. The two schools have not met recently in the playoffs. Winner faces Stratford at Tonkawa winner next week.
Fairview (3-7) at Boone-Apache (5-3) — The Yellowjackets have lost five of their last six games, including a 54-16 loss at No. 10 Texhoma last week. Boone-Apache had its highest scoring game of the season in beating Carnegie, 60-22 last week. Fairview is 11-17 in first round games since 1976. The Yellowjackets have won three straight first-round games. The two teams are 2-2 against each other in the postseason since 1976 with Fairview winning the last meeting, 26-15 in 2016. Winner travels to Hooker next week.
Class B
Seiling (3-7) at Pond Creek-Hunter (3-5) — Pond Creek-Hunter is in danger of its first losing season since 2003. Seiling is making its seventh straight playoff appearance. The homestanding Panthers have lost three of their last four games. Quarterback Corbin Burnham has scored six touchdowns and has thrown for 11 more. John Theophilius has caught five scoring passes and threw a 96-yard scoring pass to Burnham on a trick play in a 53-14 loss to Cherokee last week. Zander Clayton has scored 11 touchdowns. The Panthers are 30-7 in first-round games since 1976 and have won seven straight first-round contests. Seiling has lost four straight games, including a 46-0 loss to Turpin last week. It was the third time the Wildcats have been shut out this season. Running back Bryson Gore has been slowed with injuries this season. Quarterback Kaden Manuel threw for 105 yards and a touchdown and ran for 28 yards in a 28-10 loss to Balko-Forgan on Oct. 30. Seiling is 19-10 in first round games since 1970. They have lost their last two — Pioneer, 44-22 in 2018 and Cherokee, 52-6 in 2019. The two teams have not met recently in the playoffs. The winner goes to Laverne next week.
Canton (3-7) at Okeene (3-6) — Canton defeated the Whippets 20-0 on Aug. 28. The Tigers, though, have lost seven straight since opening the season 3-0. Okeene, led by Brody Jinkens and William Karbs, have won two of its last three. Waukomis rallied for a 28-22 win over the Whippets last week, driving 99 yards for the winning score in the fourth quarter. Canton is in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 when it reached the Class B finals. The Tigers are 4-2 in first round games since 1981. They are 0-2 in the playoffs against Okeene over that period — 14-10 in 1983 and 28-0 in 1984. Okeene is 25-13 in first round games since 1971, but has lost its last three first round games. First ever 8-man playoff game for the Whippets. Winner travels to Shattuck next week.
Class C
DCLA (3-5) at Oaks Mission (4-4) — The Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak and have outscored opponents, 168-64 over that period. It's the longest winning streak for a DCLA team since 2015. Dawson Silks has scored 11 touchdowns for the Eagles, while Tobyn Snow has scored nine and Gavin Wallace seven. The Eagles are 11-5 in first-round playoff games since 1977 and have won their last two opening games — 63-36 over Cave Springs in 2014 and 44-28 over Thackerville in 2015. Oaks Mission is coached by former Kremlin-Hillsdale/Pioneer/Waukoms coach Jon Claborn. The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They are coming off a 44-42 win over Bowlegs. They lost to No. 5 Sasakwa, 68-22 on Oct. 30. The two teams have not met recently in the playoffs. The winner goes to No. 1-ranked Timberlake next week.
Wilson Henryetta (1-5) at Medford (7-2) — The visitors have lost five straight since a 58-12 win over Welch. They are coming off a 58-8 loss to Maud. The Cardinals shut out Welch, 46-0 last week. Medford has won seven of its last eight games. They are assured of the most wins by a Cardinal team since 2007 when Medford went 10-3. Quarterback Issac Koehn, wide receiver Tate Schuermann and running back Drake McMillan have been the key cogs of an offense averaging 49.6 points per game. The Cardinals are 16-6 in first round games since 1970. They have not faced Wilson Henryetta in the 8-man playoffs. Winner plays the winner of Copan at Maud.
