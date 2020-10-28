Cherokee will be without quarterback Lake Lyon when the No. 4-ranked Chiefs (6-1 overall and 2-0 in District B-2) travel to Ringwood (4-3, 3-0) with the district championship on the line.
Lyon tore his ACL in the second offensive series in a 48-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale last week.
“It was a non-contact injury,’’ said Cherokee coach Bryce Schanbacher. “He was running the ball and made a slight cut and that was it.’’
Lyon had scored 15 touchdowns and thrown three more in leading a Chiefs offense averaging 36.3 points per game. Ruston James stepped up in Lyon’s place, running for 149 yards on seven carries, including a 42-yard touchdown run,
“Ruston did a great job Friday,’’ Schanbacher said. “Honestly, the offense doesn’t change at all. Ruston can do the same things that Lake can do. I don’t see us making a lot of adjustments and changes. Every year you’re going to have some challenges that come up and you have to be prepared for it.
“Ruston is a strong leader who has played a lot of different positions for us, quarterback being one of them. He is not inexperienced. We have been able to utilize him in different ways. With Lake out, it’s Ruston’s turn now. We have 100% confidence in him and what he can do.’’
Fullback Damien Lobato ran for 135 yards and scored three touchdowns against Kremlin-Hillsdale. He has scored seven touchdowns this season. Roberts has three and Colby Roach and Kolby Roberts have four.
“Damien is having a great year on both sides of the ball,’’ Schanbacher said. “He is a very strong runner and is one of those kids that refuses to go down.’’
Lobato, Charl Smith and Matthew Reeves have led a defense that has shut out three opponents this season and has not allowed an opponent to pass for 100 yards or more in a game.
Cherokee has lost only to No. 1 Class B Shattuck, 64-26.
Ringwood, which started the season 1-4, has won three straight district games — Okeene, 34-14; Pond Creek-Hunter, 30-6 and Waukomis, 28-8. Avery Wallace scored three touchdowns against Waukomis — two coming on passes from sophomore quarterback Jaxon Meyer.
Cherokee leads the 8-man series, 9-5. It has won six of the last seven meetings, including 48-0 last season.
In other area games Friday:
11-man
Alva (2-6, 1-4) at Blackwell (4-4, 2-3) — The visiting Goldbugs are trying to break a four-game losing streak after a 17-14 loss to Hennessey Friday. Freshman Daylon Malone will be making his second start at quarterback. Junior Kaden Slater is out for the season after having shoulder surgery for an injury against Perry on Oct. 15. The Maroons had a two-game winning streak snapped at Chisholm last week, 43-6. Blackwell, too, has been hard hit by injuries. Alva has won the last three meetings and lead the series, 11-9.
Fairview (2-6, 1-4) at Merritt (2-6, 0-5) — Fairview is trying to break a four-game losing streak in which the Yellowjackets have been outscored 109-45. Brenner Fortune threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jake Spradlin and Blake Perez had a four-yard run for Fairview’s touchdowns in last week’s 32-12 loss to Mooreland. Merritt has lost five straight. Fairview leads the series, 2-0 — both coming in the playoffs (47-16, 2016 and 40-13, 2018).
Hennessey (3-3, 1-2) at OCS (7-0, 5-0) — Hennessey is coming off back-to-back victories over rivals Chisholm (15-14) and Alva (17-14). Quarterback Sebastian Gonzalez has completed 34 of 68 passes for 511 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 333 yards on 95 carries and seven touchdowns. Keigen Crites is the team leader in both rushing (560 yards on 99 carries and two touchdowns) and tackles (54 unassisted and nine assisted for 63). OCS has not cracked the 2A top 10 despite the 7-0 start. The Saints beat Perry, 15-7 to take the undisputed 2A-1 district lead last week. OCS leads the series, 4-2, including a 59-7 win last season.
Heritage Hall (6-1, 4-0) at Kingfisher (5-2, 3-0) — No. 3 (Heritage Hall) vs. No. 7 (Kingfisher) in a game that should decide the District 3A-2 championship. The Chargers, led by sophomore running back River Faulkner, held off Anadarko, 39-27 last week. The Yellowjackets will have the benefit of an off week going into the game after a scheduled game with St. Mary’s was canceled because of COIVD-19. The Yellowjackets are averaging 236.4 yards per game passing and another 164 yards rushing. Cade Stephenson has scored 21 touchdowns while Jax Sternberger has thrown for 17 scores. Both teams have current NFL players among its alumni — Jace Sternberger (Kingfisher), Packers and Sterling Shepard (Heritage Hall), Giants. The Chargers lead the series, 10-3. They have won the last four meetings, including 27-3 last season.
OCA (1-7, 0-5) at Watonga (0-6, 0-4) — The homestanding Eagles have scored only five touchdowns in their four district losses. They were off last week. OCA has lost four straight since beating Hinton, 18-10 in its district opener on Sept. 25. The series is tied 3-3, but Watonga has won the last two meetings, 57-21 in 2018 and 52-32 in 2019.
8-man
Canton (3-5, 0-3) at Shattuck (7-0, 3-0) — Shattuck, ranked No. 1 in Class B, has won 42 straight games dating back to a 44-42 loss to Laverne in 2017. Canton has lost five straight after starting off the season at 3-0. The Tigers are coming off a 52-6 loss to Laverne. Shattuck leads the series 10-4 since 1972 and have won the last six meetings, including 38-19 last season.
South Coffeyville (2-5,1-2) at Medford (6-2, 4-1) — Medford posted its first shutout of the season in a 48-0 mercy rule win over Bluejacket last week. The Cardinals allowed only 17 yards overall — 19 yards rushing and minus two passing. Ellie Gonzales threw three TD passes — two to Ethan Gee, one to Tate Schuermann and ran for two more scores. He also scored on a 41-yard pass interception. South Coffeyville is coming off an 80-42 loss to Deer Creek-Lamont. First meeting between the two teams since 2007. The series is tied 1-1.
Timberlake (8-0, 5-0) at Copan (1-7, 1-4) — Timberlake, ranked No. 1 in Class C, can clinch the district title with a win and a Bluejacket loss to Wesleyan Christian. The Tigers have scored at least 50 points in all eight of their wins, including a 58-6 rout of Wesleyan Christian last week. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink has thrown for 21 touchdowns. Merric Judd has scored 17 touchdowns. J.J. Pippin has scored 19 touchdowns. Copan broke a long losing streak by beating Welch, 50-26 last week. Timberlake leads the series, 2-0 — identical 50-0 wins in both 2014 and 2015.
Welch (0-6, 0-3) at DCLA (1-5, 1-4) — DCLA’s 80-34 victory over South Coffeyville Friday was the most points by an Eagles team since a 92-42 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale on Oct. 2, 2009. DCLA came into the game having scored only 46 points the entire season. The win broke a five-game DCLA losing streak. Dawson Silks scored seven touchdowns, while Tobyn Snow added three. Welch is coming off of a 50-26 loss to Copan. Welch has lost 26 straight. Welch leads the series, 3-2 but the Eagles won last year’s game, 66-16.
