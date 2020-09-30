Alva matched its victory total for last season (2) with an impressive 69-20 win over Newkirk in the District 2A-1 opener — the most points the Goldbugs have scored in a game since a 74-28 victory over Newkirk in 2015.
The Goldbugs finished the 2019 season at 2-7 after losing their last five games, which included a 59-26 loss to Oklahoma Christian School, which Alva hosts at 7 p.m. Friday at Ranger Field.
"I don't think this group will let that happen,'' said Alva coach Mike Shklar. "This is the healthiest we have been going into district since I've been the head coach. It's always good to win the district opener.''
OCS, 3-0 overall, shut out Chisholm, 20-0 last week in its District 2A-1 opener. The Saints have beaten the Goldbugs six straight times and lead the series, 6-4.
Quarterback Denver Wilson scored on runs of one and 15 yards and threw for another 95 yards. The Saints have wins over Christian Heritage, 27-14 and Morrison, 40-8.
"OCS is really good,'' Shklar said. "The quarterback is a really good runner, but he throws the ball better than people give him credit for. We're going to have to put together four good quarters.''
Kaden Slater threw for three scores against Newkirk — 11 yards to Zayin Tiger and 45 and 48 yards to Austin Reed.
"We gave him a lot more time to throw Friday and that helped,'' Shklar said. "Kaden had time to step into some throws. The line was a big key Friday. When they played well, we played well. They will have to play really well against OCS.''
Tiger had scoring runs of 46 and 67 yards Friday while Gavin Perez had a 23-yard scoring run.
"Zayin has been a really consistent player for us,'' Shklar said. "He is coming into his own. He will have to do it again Friday.''
Linebacker Kory Faulkner, defensive end Logan Nusser and defensive tackle Dominic Covert led the defensive charge. Alva allowed 101 points in losses to Kingfisher (54-6) and Thomas (47-26), but came back to stop Fairview 14-6 on Sept. 11.
"We still have a lot of young guys out there, but we're playing better,'' Shklar said.
In other games Friday:
11-man
Clinton (2-1) at Kingfisher (3-1) — This game was scheduled after both Kingfisher and Clinton had district games canceled because of COVD-19. Kingfisher, ranked No. 6 in 3A, is coming off a 52-12 rout of Bridge Creek. Quarterback Jax Stenberger threw for a season-high 337 yards. He has thrown for 12 scores this season. Converted running back Cade Stephenson has rushed for nine touchdowns and has caught four passes for scores. Jared Birdwell has five touchdown receptions. Kingfisher's defense allowed a season-low 120 yards against Bridge Creek. Clinton's lone loss was to No. 3 3A Heritage Hall, 14-7. The Red Tornadoes were among those receiving votes in the AP Class 4A poll. First game between the two teams since the Red Tornadoes' 21-16 win over the Yellowjackets in the 2007 state championship game. Clinton leads the series, 9-2 since 1974.
Hennessey (1-2, 0-0) at Newkirk (0-4, 0-1) — The visiting Eagles go for their second straight win after breaking a 15-game losing streak with a 33-7 win over Crooked Oak on Sept. 18. Hennessey's District 2A-1 opener with Perry was canceled last week because of COVID-19 concerns. Keigen Crites, who rushed for 130 yards and two scores against Crooked Oak, is the Eagles' top rusher with 243 yards on 41 carries. Sebastian Gonzalez rushed for 107 yards and three TDs against Newkirk. Kaden Hawk has 13 catches for 171 yards and one score. Crites is the top tackler with 36 unassisted and five assisted stops. Newkirk quarterback Clayton Bergman threw for three touchdowns in a 69-20 loss to Alva. Newkirk has won the last two meetings (22-9 and 22-20), but the Eagles lead the series, 10-4.
Thomas (2-1, 1-0) at Fairview (2-2, 1-0) — The visiting Terriers are ranked No. 5 in Class A after shutting out Mooreland, 24-0 in their District A-1 opener. Fairview recorded its first shutout since a 57-0 win over Beaver in 2018 in a 23-0 win over Sayre last week. That broke a two-game losing streak. The Yellowjackets are looking to avenge last year's 32-14 loss to Thomas. The Terriers lead the series, 18-8 since 1978.
8-man
Canton (3-1) at Waurika (1-2) — The Tigers try to bounce back after falling to Ringwood, 44-28 last week. Canton had allowed only two touchdowns going into that game. Waurika's two losses have come against Laverne, 42-14 and No. 1-ranked Class B Shattuck, 56-14. First-ever 8-man game between the two schools. Final non-district test for Canton.
Medford (3-1, 1-0) at Copan (0-4, 0-1) — Medford is 3-1 for the first time since 2004 after blasting DCLA, 60-6 in its District C-3 opener Friday. The Cardinal defense held the Eagles to 27 yards rushing and 13 yards passing in recording their third straight win. DCLA's lone score came on an 80-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Issac Koehn has thrown for nine scores, including six to Tate Schuermann. Medford, which had eight turnovers in a season-opening 58-12 loss to Covington-Douglas, has committed only two turnovers during the winning streak. Copan is fielding a full team for the first time since 2016. Medford leads the 8-man series, 3-1.
Ringwood (1-3) at Turpin (2-2) — Ringwood is riding the momentum of a 44-28 win over Canton behind five touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Jaxon Meyer. Avery Wallace, who had three of the scoring tosses, has scored seven touchdowns this season. Ringwood's three losses have come against teams with a combined record of 12-1. Turpin is coming off a 50-0 loss to No. 2 Class C Buffalo. Final non-district game of the season for both teams. Turpin leads the 8-man series, 4-0, including a 14-8 win in the last meeting in 2017.
Timberlake (4-0, 1-0) at Welch (0--4, 0-1) — Timberlake is ranked No. 1 in Class C. The Tigers have won three straight games by the 45-point mercy rule — 52-6 over Ringwood, 56-6 over Waukomis and 66-0 over South Coffeyville. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink has thrown for 12 touchdowns and has rushed for two more. Merric Judd has caught seven touchdowns and has both a rushing score and another on a punt return. J.J. Pippin has scored six touchdowns. Dalton Leirerer has five touchdowns and Dylan Schlup four. Welch is led by Brady Chenoweth, who has rushed for 216 yards on 38 carries for a 5.7 yard per carry average and two touchdowns and has completed 27 of 72 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Welch fell to Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian, 56-0 last week in its District C-3 opener. First-ever game between the two schools.
Wesleyan Christian (1-3, 1-0) at DCLA (0-2, 0-1) — DCLA is coming off last week's 60-6 loss to Medford. Wesleyan Christian broke a three-game losing streak with a 56-0 shutout of Welch in its District C-3 opener. DCLA leads the series, 3-1, including a 22-12 victory in the last meeting in 2013.
Idle: Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Garber, Pond Creek-Hunter, Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Pioneer
