Area prep previews: Fairview looks to bounce back

Here is a look at Friday's area prep football games:
Fairview (2-3, 1-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (1-4, 0-2) — Both teams are coming off losses — the homestanding Eagles to Mooreland, 34-6 and the visiting Yellowjackets to Thomas, 34-13, despite quarterback Brenner Fortune running and throwing for a touchdown. Fairview leads the series, 2-0 with wins of 46-14 in 2014 and 62-12 in 2015.
Alva (2-3, 1-1) at Luther (2-3, 2-0) — Luther, after going 0-3 in non-district, has started 2A-1 play with wins over Blackwell, 49-7 and Chisholm, 40-0. Quarterback Braden Browning ran for three scores (59, 22 and five yards) and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Zac Parsons in the Lions' win over the Longhorns last week. Alva had a two-game winning streak broken by Oklahoma Christian Schools, 33-14. The Goldbugs look to bounce back from last year's 54-0 loss to the Lions. Luther leads the series, 2-1 since 1970.
Kingfisher (3-2, 1-0) at McLoud (2-2, 1-1) — The No. 7-ranked Yellowjackets had a two-game winning streak broken by 4A Clinton, 21-10 last week. Cade Stephenson has scored 14 touchdowns — five receiving and nine rushing. Quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for 13 scores. Jared Birdwell has five scores receiving. McLoud handed St. Mary's its first loss last week, 48-20. Kingfisher won the only meeting in the previous 50 years, 28-21 in the 2016 playoffs.
Tonkawa (3-1, 1-0) at Watonga (0-4, 0-2) — Tonkawa is ranked No. 9 in Class A after squeaking past previously No. 10 Crescent, 21-20 last week. Watonga fell to Oklahoma Bible Academy, 34-7 for its fourth straight loss despite. Its only score came on an 8-yard touchdown run by Joe Jackson. Watonga is 0-4 for the first time since 2014. First meeting between the two teams since 2011. Tonkawa leads the recent series, 2-1.
8-man
DCLA (0-3, 0-2) at Timberlake (5-0, 2-0) — Timberlake maintained its No. 1 ranking in Class C after opening the District C-3 season with a 76-0 win over Welch, the most points the Tigers have scored in a game since tallying 82 points against Boise City on Nov. 4, 2016. They have recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2015.
Canton (3-2, 0-0) at Seiling (2-3, 0-0) — Canton looks to break a two-game losing streak in its District B-1 opener. The Tigers were shut out by Waurika, 46-0 last week, breaking a string of 21 straight games without a shutout. Seiling is coming off back-to-back losses to No. 4 Cherokee, 46-0 and Snyder, 42-20. The Wildcats lead the series, 35-8 since 1970, winning the last 29 games. Canton's last win came in 1983, 22-8.
