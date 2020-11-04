Deer Creek-Lamont has gone through the gauntlet of the COVID-19-affected football season.
The Eagles had their first two scheduled games canceled (Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pond Creek-Hunter) after a school staff member was infected. They they lost five straight by a margin of 296-46 and lost two-year starting quarterback Paladin Compala to injury.
But DCLA has turned it around recently with wins over South Coffeyville, 80-34 and Welch, 30-22 and will be favored to win a third when the Eagles travel to 1-8 Copan at 7 p.m. Friday. Thanks to the expanded playoff system, DCLA is assured of going to the playoffs.
DCLA hadn't won back-to-back games since the Eagles won the final three games of the 2015 season plus a 44-28 win over Thackerville in the first round of the Class C playoffs.
"We have gradually gotten better,'' said DCLA coach Justin Schanbacher. "We have settled into what we have been running offensively and defensively. We have been playing better. We have built up our confidence and we have used that to our advantage.''
DCLA had to go from a passing to a run-oriented option attack with Tobyn Snow replacing Compala. Snow scored the winning touchdown against Welch on a 52-yard run in the fourth period.
"We had to completely change what we were doing,'' Schanbacher said. "Tobyn has settled down and has done a good job running the option.''
Snow has scored six touchdowns this season. Gavin Wallace has four. Dawson Silks has 10 touchdowns despite sitting out the second half against Welch. Wallace had to go out for part of the game forcing Schanbacher to have to shuffle his lineup.
"We were playing guys in positions they weren't used to playing,'' Schanbacher said. "Gavin was able to come back and finish the game. I was proud to see him be resilient. We faced adversity, but we came out with a win.''
Silks scored on a 60-yard run the first time he touched the ball against Welch. Wallace added TD runs of two and eight yards. Silks is expected to be back against Copan.
"Dawson has worked hard and has been a good leader for us,'' Schanbacher said. "It's good to see it paying off for him.''
DCLA can finish fifth in C-3 with a win. It would play the fourth-place finisher in C-4 in the first round. DCLA is 4-0 against Copan, which beat Welch 50-26 on Oct. 23 for its lone win.
"We played some really good teams early (Covington-Douglas, Medford and Timberlake),'' Schanbacher said. "We're matching up with people better now and building up confidence. It is what it is. The guys are having fun and we're in a lot better mood now. I just hope we can beat Copan and get three in a row.''
In other games Friday:
11-man
Fairview (3-6, 2-4) at Hooker (6-3, 5-1) — The visiting Yellowjackets broke a four-game losing streak by beating Merritt, 22-6 last week behind two touchdowns by Blake Perez and another by Brenner Fortune. Hooker has won three straight and could force a three-way tie for first in A-1 by beating the Yellowjackets and Texhoma beats Thomas. The Bulldogs handed Texhoma its lone loss, 22-21 on Oct. 23 and had a near miss at Thomas, 17-14 on Oct. 9. Fairview leads the series, 7-3 since 2014 and won last year's game, 25-18.
Kingfisher (5-3, 3-1) at Anadarko (6-2, 3-1) — No. 9 (Kingfisher) vs. No. 8 (Anadarko) in a game that should decide second place in District 3A-2. Both teams' district losses came against No. 3 Heritage Hall — Anadarko, 39-27 on Oct. 24 and the Yellowjackets, 47-21 last week. Kingfisher had six turnovers in that loss. Cade Stevenson has 23 touchdowns for KHS. Jax Sternberger has thrown for 20 scores. Anadarko is 3-1 against Kingfisher since 1982, including a 44-7 win in the 2016 playoffs.
Luther (4-4, 4-1) at Hennessey (3-4, 2-2) — Luther needs a win to keep its hopes of a second-place finish in 2A-1. The Lions second-place showdown game with Perry was canceled last week. The homestanding Eagles were shut out for the first time this season, 55-0 by unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School last week. Quarterback Sebastian Gonzales has run for five scores and has thrown for five more. Hennessey is 5-1 against Luther since 2009, but the one loss came last season, 49-14.
Watonga (1-6, 1-4) at Hinton (0-6, 0-3) — Watonga broke a seven-game losing streak over the past two years with a 14-8 win over Oklahoma Christian Academy Saturday. The Comets' scheduled game at Crescent was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Hinton has been outscored 164-84 this season. It has been shut out its last two games, OBA, 37-0 and Tonkawa, 27-0. Watonga leads the series, 10-2 since 1980 and has won the last three meetings, including 28-21 in 2017.
8-man
Balko-Forgan (4-4, 1-3) at Canton (3-6, 0-4) — First ever 8-man meeting between Canton and Balko, but the homestanding Tigers were 4-1 against Forgan from 2005-11. They won the last meeting, 37-22 in 2011. Canton has lost six straight since opening the season 3-0. Balko-Forgan broke a three-game losing streak by beating Seiling, 28-10 last week.
Medford (6-2, 4-1) at Welch (0-7, 0-4) — Medford is back in action after having a game with South Coffeyville canceled last week because of Covid 19. Issac Koehn has thrown for 16 touchdowns. Tate Schuermann has scored 15 touchdowns, while Drake McMillan has 10 scores and Ethan Gee has eight touchdowns. Welch has lost 27 straight games since winning by forfeit against Copan in 2017. Medford is 5-1 against the Wildcats since 1992. The Cardinals are in position to finish second in C-3.
Pond Creek-Hunter (3-4, 2-2) at Cherokee (7-1, 3-0) — The visiting Panthers broke a two-game losing streak by beating Waukomis, 32-22 last week despite being outgained, 307-150. Pond Creek-Hunter returned two pass interceptions for scores — 92 yards by Corbin Burnham and 82 yards by Harrison Stapleton. Burnham has thrown for 11 scores and has scored five touchdowns. Zach Clayton has scored 11 touchdowns while John Theophilius has caught five TD passes. Cherokee clinched the B-2 title with a 38-6 rout of Ringwood last week. Damien Lobato has scored seven touchdowns for the Chiefs, while Colby Roberts has five. Ruston James has been solid in place of the injured Lake Lyon at quarterback. Pond Creek-Hunter leads the series, 26-11 since 1976. The Panthers won the last meeting, 44-0 in 2017,
Timberlake (9-0, 6-0) at Bluejacket (5-3, 4-1), Thursday — The No. 1-ranked Tigers are looking to both complete an undefeated regular season and an undisputed C-3 championship with a win. Timberlake last had an undefeated regular season in 2009 when it won the Class C state crown with a perfect 14-0 season. Timberlake topped the 50-point mark for the ninth straight week by shutting out Copan, 58-0 last week. It had a season-high five pass interceptions, three of which the Tigers returned for touchdowns. Ethan Jenlink has thrown for 24 touchdowns. Merric Judd has 21 touchdowns this season while J.J. Pippin has 22. Dylan Schlup and Dalton Leirer both had eight. Timberlake has allowed only one rushing touchdown the last eight weeks. Bluejacket has won four of its last five, but fell to Medford, 46-0 on Oct. 23. The Chieftains are 3-1 against Timberlake since 2012 but the Tigers won the last meeting, 64-40 in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.